Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa 2021: Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, and Photos

Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa 2021 Wishes Images, Messages, Photos, and Status: Ugadi, to be celebrated on April 13 this year, is the New Year’s Day in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. The festival is celebrated on the first day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Chaitra, which typically falls in April.
The day is celebrated by buying and gifting new clothes, drawing colourful patterns on the floor called rangoli or muggulu, and feasting on festive dishes.
On this day, Marathi and Konkani Hindus also celebrate Gudi Padwa that marks the beginning of the new year. Celebrations comprise street processions, dancing, and festive foods.
On this occasion of Ugadi and Gudi Padwa, wish your friends and family with these quotes and messages:
*A new hope, a new beginning, a new dream is waiting to unfold. May this new year bring your way millions of joys. Happy Gudi Padwa!
*Happy Gudi Padwa!
*Wishing you joyous festivities and a bounty of good luck and prosperity. Happy Gudi Padwa!
*Fortunate is the one who has learned to admire, but not to envy. Good wishes for a joyous Gudi Padwa!
*Happy Ugadi!
*On this auspicious occasion of Ugadi, I pray to God that he gives you good health and success.
