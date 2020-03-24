Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa 2020: Wishes Images, Status, Whatsapp Messages, Quotes, Photos and Greetings

Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa 2020 Wishes Images: May God bless you with peace and success! (Photo: Getty/ Thinkstock Images) Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa 2020 Wishes Images: May God bless you with peace and success! (Photo: Getty/ Thinkstock Images)

Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa 2020 Wishes Images, Messages, Photos, and Status: Observed in the month of Chaitra, this festival is considered an auspicious day that marks the New Year, celebrates the onset of spring and also the reaping of Rabi crops. It is also known by various other names such as Samvatsar Pavo, Cheti Chand or and Navreh.

People clean their homes and wear new clothes. Families begin this day by eating bittersweet leaves of neem or a paste which is prepared with neem leaves, jaggery and tamarind. The paste is believed to purify the blood and strengthen the body’s immune system. Not only that, people also buy gold or even a new vehicle since it is considered to bring prosperity if one makes a purchase on this day.

Ahead, we have combined wishes for you to celebrate the joyous day with your near and dear ones.

Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa 2020 Wishes Images: Here’s hoping this festival of beauty brings your way bright sparkles of contentment. (Photo: Getty/ Thinkstock Images) Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa 2020 Wishes Images: Here’s hoping this festival of beauty brings your way bright sparkles of contentment. (Photo: Getty/ Thinkstock Images)

*This Gudi Padwa, may your enemies become friends,

The darkness of negativity fade away from your life,

And you discover a new person within you.

Happy Gudi Padwa!

*On this joyous occasion of Ugadi, it feels good to get in touch with those who are special and remembered very much.

Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa 2020 Wishes Images: May this Gudi Padwa bring you a new spirit, new beginning, and new prosperity. (Photo: Getty/ Thinkstock Images) Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa 2020 Wishes Images: May this Gudi Padwa bring you a new spirit, new beginning, and new prosperity. (Photo: Getty/ Thinkstock Images)

*May the divine blessings of the goddess be with you on all days. Wish you very Happy Navratri days!

*May the energy of the universe bless you in all her nine forms Happy Chaitra Navratri!

Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Gudi Padwa! (Photo: Getty/ Thinkstock Images) Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Gudi Padwa! (Photo: Getty/ Thinkstock Images)

*May Maa Durga bring joy to you and your loved ones. May the divine blessings of Maa Durga be with you always. Happy Navratri!

*May the nine divine days illuminate your life forever

Happy Navratri!

Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa 2020 Wishes Images: Good wishes for a joyous Gudi Padwa and a happy New Year wish a plenty of peace and prosperity. (Photo: Getty/ Thinkstock Images) Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa 2020 Wishes Images: Good wishes for a joyous Gudi Padwa and a happy New Year wish a plenty of peace and prosperity. (Photo: Getty/ Thinkstock Images)

*Hope the new year has all the colours of happiness & laughter. Happy Gudi Padwa!

*Gudi Padwa is finally here,

An important day for you and me.

I pray for your goodwill and health,

May you be blessed till eternity.

Happy Gudi Padwa!

Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa 2020 Wishes Images: Wish you a prosperous Ugadi! (Photo: Getty/ Thinkstock Images) Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa 2020 Wishes Images: Wish you a prosperous Ugadi! (Photo: Getty/ Thinkstock Images)

*This Gudi Padwa, let the Gods bestow health, luck, happiness, and prosperity for you.

Happy Gudi Padwa!

*May this New Year herald the advent of prosperity for you and your family. Happy Gudi Padwa!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd