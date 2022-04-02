Happy Ugadi 2022: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, and Photos

April 2, 2022 6:00:06 am
Happy Ugadi 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Celebrated widely across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, the New Year festival Ugadi, also known as Yugadi, is celebrated with much pomp and fanfare amongst people. In Maharashtra, most people celebrate the day as ‘Gudi Padwa’.
The name ‘Yugadi’ itself is derived from the Sanskrit words yuga (age) and adi (starting) – ‘the beginning of a new age’. According to popular folklore, Lord Brahma created the universe on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, which is why it is considered auspicious.
On this day, people take a ritual oil bath and eat neem leaves. Many consider this a must on Gudi Padwa and Ugadi. Houses are decorated with mango leaves, and rangolis are made, too.
As such, take a look at these special Ugadi wishes, that you can share with your friends and family on this joyous day. Take a look below.
*A new hope, a new beginning, a new dream is waiting to unfold. May this new year bring your way millions of joys. Happy Gudi Padwa!
*Wishing you joyous festivities and a bounty of good luck and prosperity. Happy Gudi Padwa!
*Fortunate is the one who has learned to admire, but not to envy. Good wishes for a joyous Gudi Padwa!
*On this auspicious occasion of Ugadi, I pray to God that he gives you good health and success.
*Wish all your dreams come true this Ugadi. Happy Ugadi!
