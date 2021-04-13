scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Latest news

Happy Ugadi 2021: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, and Photos

Happy Ugadi 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Staes like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka celebrate the day with much fervour and abandon

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 13, 2021 6:30:46 am
Happy Ugadi 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Ugadi (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Ugadi 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: It is that time of the year when every part of the country is gearing up to usher in the new year. The celebrations begin with Ugadi. Staes like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka celebrate the day with much fervour and abandon. This year it falls on April 13.

Traditionally, on Ugadi, Ugadi pacchadi is prepared using raw mango, tamarind, neem flowers, salt and jaggery. The various flavour profiles, such as sweetness, sourness, bitterness, etc., in this dish, represent the variations in life and symbolise happiness, sadness and unpleasantness of life.

Things might be slightly different this year owing to the pandemic but let that not hold you back from sharing these wishes and partake in the spirit of the festival.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ugadi, ugadi images, ugadi 2021, happy ugadi, happy ugadi 2021, happy ugadi images, happy ugadi wishes, happy ugadi quotes, happy ugadi status, ugadi wishes images, happy ugadi quotes 2021, happy ugadi wallpaper, happy ugadi sms, happy ugadi messages, happy ugadi images 2021, happy ugadi pics, ugadi photos, happy ugadi photos, happy ugadi 2021 photos Happy Ugadi 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Ugadi (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*This Ugadi, I wish you a life filled with peace, cheer and laughter.

ALSO READ |Ugadi, Gudi Padwa 2021: Date, Puja Vidhi, Timings, Importance & Significance

*Wish all your dreams come true this Ugadi. Happy Ugadi!

Happy Ugadi 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Ugadi (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Hope you succeed in every aspect of your life! Have a happy and prosperous Ugadi!

*Happy Ugadi to you and your family members.

ugadi, ugadi images, ugadi 2021, happy ugadi, happy ugadi 2021, happy ugadi images, happy ugadi wishes, happy ugadi quotes, happy ugadi status, ugadi wishes images, happy ugadi quotes 2021, happy ugadi wallpaper, happy ugadi sms, happy ugadi messages, happy ugadi images 2021, happy ugadi pics, ugadi photos, happy ugadi photos, happy ugadi 2021 photos Happy Ugadi 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Ugadi (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May this Ugadi, memories of moments shared with your loved ones fill your heart this!

*Happy Ugadi from ours to yours.

ugadi, ugadi images, ugadi 2021, happy ugadi, happy ugadi 2021, happy ugadi images, happy ugadi wishes, happy ugadi quotes, happy ugadi status, ugadi wishes images, happy ugadi quotes 2021, happy ugadi wallpaper, happy ugadi sms, happy ugadi messages, happy ugadi images 2021, happy ugadi pics, ugadi photos, happy ugadi photos, happy ugadi 2021 photos Happy Ugadi 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Ugadi (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*This Ugadi, I wish you a life full of laughter, joy and fulfilment.

ugadi, ugadi images, ugadi 2021, happy ugadi, happy ugadi 2021, happy ugadi images, happy ugadi wishes, happy ugadi quotes, happy ugadi status, ugadi wishes images, happy ugadi quotes 2021, happy ugadi wallpaper, happy ugadi sms, happy ugadi messages, happy ugadi images 2021, happy ugadi pics, ugadi photos, happy ugadi photos, happy ugadi 2021 photos Happy Ugadi 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Ugadi (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Ugadi!

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Madhuri Dixit is the queen of ethnic and fusion wear; see pics

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 13: Latest News

Advertisement
x