Happy Ugadi 2021: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, and Photos

Happy Ugadi 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: It is that time of the year when every part of the country is gearing up to usher in the new year. The celebrations begin with Ugadi. Staes like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka celebrate the day with much fervour and abandon. This year it falls on April 13.

Traditionally, on Ugadi, Ugadi pacchadi is prepared using raw mango, tamarind, neem flowers, salt and jaggery. The various flavour profiles, such as sweetness, sourness, bitterness, etc., in this dish, represent the variations in life and symbolise happiness, sadness and unpleasantness of life.

Things might be slightly different this year owing to the pandemic but let that not hold you back from sharing these wishes and partake in the spirit of the festival.

Happy Ugadi 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Ugadi (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Ugadi 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Ugadi (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*This Ugadi, I wish you a life filled with peace, cheer and laughter.

*Wish all your dreams come true this Ugadi. Happy Ugadi!

*Hope you succeed in every aspect of your life! Have a happy and prosperous Ugadi!

*Happy Ugadi to you and your family members.

*May this Ugadi, memories of moments shared with your loved ones fill your heart this!

*Happy Ugadi from ours to yours.

*This Ugadi, I wish you a life full of laughter, joy and fulfilment.

Happy Ugadi!