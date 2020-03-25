Happy Ugadi 2020: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, Messages, and Photos

Happy Ugadi 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Let the Ugadi Festival usher in joyous and great New Year. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Ugadi 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Let the Ugadi Festival usher in joyous and great New Year. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Ugadi 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Ugadi — also referred to as ‘Yugadi’ — is a major festival that is celebrated in the southern states of Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. As per the Hindu calendar, it is celebrated as the beginning of a new year. The word ‘Ugadi’ is a combination of two words: ‘yug’ meaning ‘age’ and ‘adi’ meaning ‘a new beginning’.

On this day, people wear their best clothes and come out and greet friends and family. They gorge on delectable delicacies that are specially prepared on this day. Prayers are offered and houses are cleaned, so as to usher in novelty and prosperity. Families get creative on this day, and draw rangolis in their home. Other traditional floor decorations also include flower petals and coloured rice. This year, both the festivals fall on March 25, which is a Wednesday.

It is believed that on this day, Lord Brahma had created the universe. He had also created days, weeks, months and years. Thus, Ugadi is said to be the first day of the creation of the universe. Here are some of the wishes that you can share with your friends and families.

This Ugadi, I wish you to have a new year filled with laughter, joy and fulfillment.

*Wishing you a LOVELY Ugadi

Lively

Optimal

Vibrant

Exciting

Likeable

Yielding

Happy Ugadi To you!

May the best returns of life be with you.

*May Ugadi festival be the start of your successful and prosperous life.

I wish you all the best this year!

Wishing you a very Happy Ugadi!

Have a blessed Ugadi!

*New start,

New beginning,

New hope,

New aspirations,

New Spirit,

May Ugadi Festival bring you all of them.

Happy Ugadi!

Happy Ugadi to you and to your family!

*Ugadi…

The festival of joy and abundance…

The start of a bright and contenting life…

May your heart be filled with love and fulfillment this Ugadi!

Let's make each day Ugadi!

*Best wishes to you this New Year,

Celebrate this Ugadi with heart filled with fulfillment and joy.

Happy Ugadi!

