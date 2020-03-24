Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Happy Ugadi 2020: Telugu New Year Wishes Images, Messages, Status, Quotes, Messages, and Photos

Happy Telugu New Year Ugadi 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Spread some festive cheer with these wishes and photos.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 24, 2020 8:50:49 pm
ugadi, ugadi images, ugadi 2020, telugu new year, happy telugu new year, happy telugu new year 2020, happy telugu new year wishes, happy ugadi, happy ugadi 2020, happy ugadi images, happy ugadi wishes, happy ugadi quotes, happy ugadi status, ugadi wishes images, happy ugadi quotes 2020, happy ugadi wallpaper, happy ugadi sms, happy ugadi messages, happy ugadi images 2020, happy ugadi pics, ugadi photos, happy ugadi photos, happy ugadi 2020 photos Happy Telugu New Year Ugadi 2020 Wishes Images: Share greetings of Ugadi with your loved ones. (Source: File/designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Telugu New Year Ugadi 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Photos: It is that time of the year when different parts of the country celebrate their new year. The celebrations begin with Ugadi which is celebrated with much fervour in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. It is a time for wishes, fun and togetherness. This year, it falls on March 25 marking the first day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Chaitra.

If you are looking to wish your loved ones on the auspicious occasion, we have curated a few greetings for you that you can share to spread the festive cheer.

*This Ugadi, I’m wishing you a life filled with peace, cheer and laughter.

ugadi, ugadi images, ugadi 2020, telugu new year, happy telugu new year, happy telugu new year 2020, happy telugu new year wishes, happy ugadi, happy ugadi 2020, happy ugadi images, happy ugadi wishes, happy ugadi quotes, happy ugadi status, ugadi wishes images, happy ugadi quotes 2020, happy ugadi wallpaper, happy ugadi sms, happy ugadi messages, happy ugadi images 2020, happy ugadi pics, ugadi photos, happy ugadi photos, happy ugadi 2020 photos Happy Telugu New Year Ugadi 2020 Wishes Images: Enjoy with family. (Source: File/designed by Gargi Singh)

*Wish all your dreams come true this Ugadi and you excel in every sphere of life! May you have a happy and prosperous Ugadi!

ugadi, ugadi images, ugadi 2020, telugu new year, happy telugu new year, happy telugu new year 2020, happy telugu new year wishes, happy ugadi, happy ugadi 2020, happy ugadi images, happy ugadi wishes, happy ugadi quotes, happy ugadi status, ugadi wishes images, happy ugadi quotes 2020, happy ugadi wallpaper, happy ugadi sms, happy ugadi messages, happy ugadi images 2020, happy ugadi pics, ugadi photos, happy ugadi photos, happy ugadi 2020 photos Happy Telugu New Year Ugadi 2020 Wishes Images: Hope this new year brings lot of prosperity for you. (Source: File/designed by Gargi Singh)

*Let the memories of moments shared with your loved ones fill your heart this Ugadi!

ugadi, ugadi images, ugadi 2020, telugu new year, happy telugu new year, happy telugu new year 2020, happy telugu new year wishes, happy ugadi, happy ugadi 2020, happy ugadi images, happy ugadi wishes, happy ugadi quotes, happy ugadi status, ugadi wishes images, happy ugadi quotes 2020, happy ugadi wallpaper, happy ugadi sms, happy ugadi messages, happy ugadi images 2020, happy ugadi pics, ugadi photos, happy ugadi photos, happy ugadi 2020 photos Happy Telugu New Year Ugadi 2020 Wishes Images: Usher in the festive cheer. Happy Ugadi. (Source: File/designed by Gargi Singh)

*This Ugadi, I wish you to have a new year filled with laughter, joy and fulfillment.

ugadi, ugadi images, ugadi 2020, telugu new year, happy telugu new year, happy telugu new year 2020, happy telugu new year wishes, happy ugadi, happy ugadi 2020, happy ugadi images, happy ugadi wishes, happy ugadi quotes, happy ugadi status, ugadi wishes images, happy ugadi quotes 2020, happy ugadi wallpaper, happy ugadi sms, happy ugadi messages, happy ugadi images 2020, happy ugadi pics, ugadi photos, happy ugadi photos, happy ugadi 2020 photos Happy Telugu New Year Ugadi 2020 Wishes Images: Have you wished your loved ones? (Source: File/designed by Gargi Singh)

*Let the festival usher in a joyous and great New Year. Happy Ugadi to you and to your family!

ugadi, ugadi images, ugadi 2020, telugu new year, happy telugu new year, happy telugu new year 2020, happy telugu new year wishes, happy ugadi, happy ugadi 2020, happy ugadi images, happy ugadi wishes, happy ugadi quotes, happy ugadi status, ugadi wishes images, happy ugadi quotes 2020, happy ugadi wallpaper, happy ugadi sms, happy ugadi messages, happy ugadi images 2020, happy ugadi pics, ugadi photos, happy ugadi photos, happy ugadi 2020 photos Happy Telugu New Year Ugadi 2020 Wishes Images: What are your plans this Ugadi? (Source: File/designed by Gargi Singh)

*Look forward to a bountiful year of prosperity, satisfaction and peace. Have a very happy Ugadi!

ugadi, ugadi images, ugadi 2020, telugu new year, happy telugu new year, happy telugu new year 2020, happy telugu new year wishes, happy ugadi, happy ugadi 2020, happy ugadi images, happy ugadi wishes, happy ugadi quotes, happy ugadi status, ugadi wishes images, happy ugadi quotes 2020, happy ugadi wallpaper, happy ugadi sms, happy ugadi messages, happy ugadi images 2020, happy ugadi pics, ugadi photos, happy ugadi photos, happy ugadi 2020 photos Happy Telugu New Year Ugadi 2020 Wishes Images: How do you plan to celebrate Ugadi? (Source: File/designed by Gargi Singh)

*Celebrate Ugadi with complete cheer and joy, together with people you love and love you back. Have a happy Ugadi!

ugadi, ugadi images, ugadi 2020, telugu new year, happy telugu new year, happy telugu new year 2020, happy telugu new year wishes, happy ugadi, happy ugadi 2020, happy ugadi images, happy ugadi wishes, happy ugadi quotes, happy ugadi status, ugadi wishes images, happy ugadi quotes 2020, happy ugadi wallpaper, happy ugadi sms, happy ugadi messages, happy ugadi images 2020, happy ugadi pics, ugadi photos, happy ugadi photos, happy ugadi 2020 photos Happy Telugu New Year Ugadi 2020 Wishes Images: Time for some Ugadi cheer. (Source: File/designed by Gargi Singh)

*Wishing you a happy and prosperous Ugadi. May this year bring you lots of happiness and life. Ugadi Subhakankshalu!

Have you wished your loved ones?

