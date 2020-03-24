Happy Ugadi 2020: Telugu New Year Wishes Images, Messages, Status, Quotes, Messages, and Photos

Happy Telugu New Year Ugadi 2020 Wishes Images: Share greetings of Ugadi with your loved ones. (Source: File/designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Telugu New Year Ugadi 2020 Wishes Images: Share greetings of Ugadi with your loved ones. (Source: File/designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Telugu New Year Ugadi 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Photos: It is that time of the year when different parts of the country celebrate their new year. The celebrations begin with Ugadi which is celebrated with much fervour in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. It is a time for wishes, fun and togetherness. This year, it falls on March 25 marking the first day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Chaitra.

If you are looking to wish your loved ones on the auspicious occasion, we have curated a few greetings for you that you can share to spread the festive cheer.

*This Ugadi, I’m wishing you a life filled with peace, cheer and laughter.

Happy Telugu New Year Ugadi 2020 Wishes Images: Enjoy with family.

*Wish all your dreams come true this Ugadi and you excel in every sphere of life! May you have a happy and prosperous Ugadi!

Happy Telugu New Year Ugadi 2020 Wishes Images: Hope this new year brings lot of prosperity for you.

*Let the memories of moments shared with your loved ones fill your heart this Ugadi!

Happy Telugu New Year Ugadi 2020 Wishes Images: Usher in the festive cheer. Happy Ugadi.

*This Ugadi, I wish you to have a new year filled with laughter, joy and fulfillment.

Happy Telugu New Year Ugadi 2020 Wishes Images: Have you wished your loved ones?

*Let the festival usher in a joyous and great New Year. Happy Ugadi to you and to your family!

Happy Telugu New Year Ugadi 2020 Wishes Images: What are your plans this Ugadi?

*Look forward to a bountiful year of prosperity, satisfaction and peace. Have a very happy Ugadi!

Happy Telugu New Year Ugadi 2020 Wishes Images: How do you plan to celebrate Ugadi?

*Celebrate Ugadi with complete cheer and joy, together with people you love and love you back. Have a happy Ugadi!

Happy Telugu New Year Ugadi 2020 Wishes Images: Time for some Ugadi cheer.

*Wishing you a happy and prosperous Ugadi. May this year bring you lots of happiness and life. Ugadi Subhakankshalu!

Have you wished your loved ones?

