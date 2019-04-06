Happy Ugadi 2019: Wishes Images, Messages, Photos and Status for Whatsapp and Facebook

Happy Ugadi (Gudi Padwa) 2019 Wishes Images, Messages, Photos, and Status: In India, Ugadi/Gudi Padwa is celebrated to mark the first day of the Hindu luni-solar calendar. Not just by people in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telengana, even Maharashtrians and Konkanis, celebrate this day with a lot of zeal and fervour. Devotees take a holy bath with oil, consume neem leaves as per tradition and offer prayers to the Lord. They also decorate their homes with beautiful garlands of marigold and mango leaves and make colourful rangoli at their doorstep.

Advertising

It is a beautiful time to enjoy and spend some quality time with friends and family. But if you stay away from home and can’t visit them during this auspicious occasion, then here are a few Facebook, WhatsApp messages and greetings to send to your loved ones.

* On this auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, may you be endowed with Happiness, Health & Wealth.

Happy Gudi Padwa!

* Naxidar kathivari Reshmi vastr,

Tyachyavar chandicha lota,

ubharuni Marathi manachi GUDHI,

Sajra karuya ha Gudi Padwa!

Nutan Varshachya Hardik Shubheccha.

Advertising

*May This Ugadi be as bright as ever

May this Ugadi bring joy, health and wealth to you

May the festival brighten up your life.

* Put all the shadows of the past behind

Let’s look forward to a new start

Realise new aspirations and dreams

Find new courage and hope

Wishing you an Ugadi filled with happiness and fun!

* This Ugadi, I’m wishing you a life filled with peace, cheer and laughter.

I pray that you gain might and strength to accept life’s ups and downs.

Happy Ugadi to you!

* Celebrate Ugadi with complete cheer and joy,

Together with people you love

Have a happy Ugadi!

* On this Gudi Padwa, let us make a resolution to spread love and happiness all around us.

* Wishing you a LOVELY Ugadi

Lively

Optimal

Vibrant

Exciting

Likeable

Happy Ugadi To you!