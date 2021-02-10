Happy Teddy Day 2021: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Greetings and Photos

Happy Teddy Day 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Greetings, Messages, Photos: The month of February is special for multiple reasons. Apart from celebrating love on February 14, one can partake in the other days preceding that. One of them is Teddy Day, which is celebrated on February 10 every year. Couples mark this day by gifting and exchanging cute little teddy bears.

After celebrating Rose Day, Propose Day, and Chocolate Day with your loved one, dive into the celebrations of a heart-tugging Teddy Day and put a smile on your loved one’s face. You can always surprise them with a cute teddy bear and to make them feel extra special, send along a sweet message that further expresses your love and admiration for your partner.

Happy Teddy Day 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Teddy Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Teddy Day 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Teddy Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Sending this teddy to make you feel the warmth of my love whenever I’m not around.

Happy Teddy Day, sweetheart!

Happy Teddy Day 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Teddy Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Teddy Day 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Teddy Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*You are as cute as a teddy. Happy Teddy Day, sweetheart!

*Happy Teddy Day!

Happy Teddy Day 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Teddy Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Teddy Day 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Teddy Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*A teddy is always a best friend who listens to every problem. Just like me. Happy Teddy Day!

*Happy Teddy Day, my love!

“Teddy is never an outdated gift. Happy Teddy Day!”

Happy Teddy Day 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Teddy Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Teddy Day 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Teddy Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Teddy Day.