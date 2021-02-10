scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Latest news

Happy Teddy Day 2021: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Greetings and Photos

Happy Teddy Day 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Apart from celebrating love on February 14, one can partake in the other days preceding that. One of them is Teddy Day.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | February 10, 2021 6:20:13 am
Happy Teddy Day 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Teddy Day! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Teddy Day 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Greetings, Messages, Photos: The month of February is special for multiple reasons. Apart from celebrating love on February 14, one can partake in the other days preceding that. One of them is Teddy Day, which is celebrated on February 10 every year. Couples mark this day by gifting and exchanging cute little teddy bears.

After celebrating Rose Day, Propose Day, and Chocolate Day with your loved one, dive into the celebrations of a heart-tugging Teddy Day and put a smile on your loved one’s face. You can always surprise them with a cute teddy bear and to make them feel extra special, send along a sweet message that further expresses your love and admiration for your partner.

ALSO READ |Valentine’s Week Days List 2021: Date Sheet of Rose, Propose, Chocolate, Promise, Teddy, Hug and Kiss Day
happy teddy day, happy teddy day 2021, happy teddy day images, happy teddy day images 2021, happy teddy day 2021 status, happy teddy day wishes images, happy teddy day quotes, happy happy teddy day wishes quotes, happy teddy day wallpaper, happy teddy day video, happy teddy day pics, happy teddy day greetings, happy teddy day card Happy Teddy Day 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Teddy Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Sending this teddy to make you feel the warmth of my love whenever I’m not around.
Happy Teddy Day, sweetheart!

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
happy teddy day, happy teddy day 2021, happy teddy day images, happy teddy day images 2021, happy teddy day 2021 status, happy teddy day wishes images, happy teddy day quotes, happy happy teddy day wishes quotes, happy teddy day wallpaper, happy teddy day video, happy teddy day pics, happy teddy day greetings, happy teddy day card Happy Teddy Day 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Teddy Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*You are as cute as a teddy. Happy Teddy Day, sweetheart!

*Happy Teddy Day!

happy teddy day, happy teddy day 2021, happy teddy day images, happy teddy day images 2021, happy teddy day 2021 status, happy teddy day wishes images, happy teddy day quotes, happy happy teddy day wishes quotes, happy teddy day wallpaper, happy teddy day video, happy teddy day pics, happy teddy day greetings, happy teddy day card Happy Teddy Day 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Teddy Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*A teddy is always a best friend who listens to every problem. Just like me. Happy Teddy Day!

*Happy Teddy Day, my love!

“Teddy is never an outdated gift. Happy Teddy Day!”

happy teddy day, happy teddy day 2021, happy teddy day images, happy teddy day images 2021, happy teddy day 2021 status, happy teddy day wishes images, happy teddy day quotes, happy happy teddy day wishes quotes, happy teddy day wallpaper, happy teddy day video, happy teddy day pics, happy teddy day greetings, happy teddy day card Happy Teddy Day 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Teddy Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Teddy Day.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Chocolate Day 2021: Special wishes images, quotes, status, messages, wallpapers and photos to share with your beloved

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 10: Latest News

Advertisement
X