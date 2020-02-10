Happy Teddy Day 2020: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Pics, Greetings and Photos

Happy Teddy Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Couples are all set to celebrate Teddy Day on February 10 Happy Teddy Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Couples are all set to celebrate Teddy Day on February 10

Happy Teddy Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Greetings Card, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pictures, Pics: The market is flooded with a variety of teddy bears, and why not — its Teddy Day! After celebrating Rose Day, Propose Day and Chocolate Day, couples are all set to celebrate Teddy Day on February 10, a day when you can gift your loved one a huggable teddy bear.

It is the perfect day to put a smile on your partner’s face by gifting them a cute teddy bear, which they can cuddle. So surprise your loved one with a teddy along with some sweet love notes. You can take inspiration from these sweet messages, pictures and quotes:

This cute teddy is a gift from me to show you how much I love you. Happy Teddy Day!

Love you sweetheart! Happy Teddy Day! (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Love you sweetheart! Happy Teddy Day! (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

I am gifting you this teddy so that whenever you look at it you are reminded of me. Happy Teddy Day!

You will always be my valentine. (Designed by Rajan Sharma) You will always be my valentine. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

I really look forward to meeting you every day because of those warm hugs. Happy Teddy Day!

Wish you a lovely Teddy Day! (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Wish you a lovely Teddy Day! (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

You are the most adorable person in this world. Happy Teddy Day, my dear!

Sending you all my love wrapped in a bear hug. Happy teddy day my teddy bear. (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Sending you all my love wrapped in a bear hug. Happy teddy day my teddy bear. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Just like your fluffy Teddy Bear, I also want to be your friend for life and start by your side. Happy Teddy Day!

Happy Teddy Day! (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Happy Teddy Day! (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

When it comes to giving those awesome teddy bear hugs, no one can match you. I am lucky to have a friend like you. Happy Teddy Day!

Happy Teddy day, my love! (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Happy Teddy day, my love! (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Wish you a very happy Teddy Day!

