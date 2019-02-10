Happy Teddy day 2019: Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Shayari, Photos for Whatsapp and Facebook

Valentine’s Week is the time when couples, as well as those seeking companionship, express themselves to those they love. It gives lovers the chance to celebrate their love and share some beautiful moments together. Now that we are are half-way into Valentine’s Week, it’s time to start thinking of gifts to surprise your special one.

February 10, which is celebrated as Teddy Day, is when you can gift a cute teddy bear to your sweetheart and express your feelings. But do not forget to add a quick love note and make their day filled with love. Impress your love with these special notes.

* Gifting you a teddy to make sure you always have someone to hug, when I’m not there. Happy Teddy Day 2019!

* I love you. Today. Right now. Just as you are. And I know, with time we will change. We will evolve. We will grow. And I hope we do all of it together. Happy Teddy Day my dear love!

* If I could reach up and hold a star for every time you’ve made me smile, the entire evening sky would be in the palm of my hand. This teddy day I thank you for being always there. Happy Teddy Day my dear teddy!

* It’s a TEDDY BEAR DAY! And I ‘m thinking of someone cute and huggable that someone SPECIAL IS YOU. Happy Teddy Day 2019!

* Happy Teddy Day lover, you’re my teddy in this crazy world of humans. Happy teddy day my free hug dealer!

* Never underestimate the power of cuddles to take your blues away!