Happy Teddy Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, SMS, Messages, Wallpapers, Pics, Greetings, Pictures and Photos

Happy Teddy Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Greetings Card, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pictures, Pics: We are halfway into Valentine’s Week – the week which is all about love and companionship – and Valentine’s Day is just a few days away. After celebrating Rose Day, Propose Day and Chocolate Day, couples are all set to celebrate Teddy Day – when you can gift your loved one a soft teddy bear.
Celebrated on February 10, Teddy Day is the perfect day to bring a smile on your partner’s face by gifting them a cute teddy bear which they can cuddle and hug. So surprise your loved one with a teddy along with some sweet love notes on this day. You can take inspiration from for these sweet messages, pictures and quotes:
* Money can’t buy happiness but it can buy the next best thing – a teddy bear. Happy Teddy Bear Day!
Happy Teddy day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Teddy day is celebrated on February 10, every year (Source: designed by Gargi Singh)A room without a teddy is like a face without a smile. Happy Teddy Bear Day, my love.
Teddy bears may be cute, but not as cute as you! Happy Teddy Bear Day, my dear Valentine!