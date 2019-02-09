Toggle Menu
Happy Teddy Day 2019: Date, Importance and Significance of Valentine Week teddy day

Happy Teddy Day 2019: Celebrated on February 10, gifting a teddy bear to your special someone can instantly cheer them up. Do not forget to add these special greetings along with your gift to add that extra spark.

Teddy Day 2019: The fourth day is celebrated by gifting a cuddly teddy bear. (Source: GettyImages)

Happy Teddy Day 2019 Date: Valentine’s Week, which began with Rose Day on February 7, followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day and Kiss Day will end with the final celebrations of Valentine’s Day on February 14. While people gift roses on Rose Day and chocolates on Chocolate Day to express their love to their special someone, if you want to convey a message of companionship and let the other person know you will always be there by their side, gifting a teddy is always a good idea. The huggable, fluffy companion can bring an instant smile on their face and cheer them up. Teddy Day will be celebrated on February 10.

Given the market is flooded with a variety of teddy bears that come in different colours and shapes, in case you were wondering how to pick the perfect teddy, we have sorted it out for you.

Pink Teddy

Teddy Day 2019: Pink teddy means that your proposal has been accepted. (Source: Getty Images)

Receiving a pink teddy from your crush means that the person also likes and adores you.

Red Teddy

Teddy Day 2019: Red teddy bear means love is in the air (Source: Getty Images)

Red is also the colour of passion, compassion, desire and love. It describes the emotional intensity between two people. So, if you want to express love, this is the colour for you.

Orange Teddy

Teddy Day 2019: Orange teddy bear means you are ready to pop the question. (Source: Getty Images)

Orange indicates happiness, joy, sunshine, fascination as well as passion. If someone gifts you a teddy bear of this colour, you can expect a serious proposal soon!

White Teddy

Teddy Day 2019: White teddy bear means you are already booked. (Source: Getty Images)

White teddy bear means you are already booked. If you receive a white teddy bear then it is time to move on. Better luck next time.

Brown Teddy

Teddy Day 2019: Brown teddy bear means broken hearts. (Source: GettyImages)

By any chance, if your lover gifts you a brown colour teddy bear, it means that you have broken his/her heart. It is better to solve the matter as soon as possible.

Blue Teddy

Teddy Day 2019: Blue teddy bear means your love is deep. (Source: GettyImages)

This royal colour is associated with the sky and sea. The blue hued teddy symbolises depth. It means you are serious about your special one.

So, create sweet memories on Teddy Day with the right coloured bear.

