Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Happy Teacher’s Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, cards, and photos

Happy Teacher's Day 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status, Photos: Observed on September 5, the day is marked with revelry and programmes in schools and colleges

Happy Teacher's Day 2022 Wishes Images: Honour your teachers and make it a special day for them.

Happy Teacher’s Day 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status: Teachers play an important role in shaping our lives. They educate us and help shape our minds and personalities, but most of all they help us become a better human being. To honour their immense contribution, the birthday of Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan, one of the most prominent statesman, is celebrated as Teachers’ Day every year on September 5.

The day is quite important for students and teachers, and is marked with revelry and different programmes in schools and colleges. The objective is to remember and remind the crucial role teachers play in moulding students’ life and careers.

This Teachers’ Day, let your teacher know how grateful you are to them for their support through difficult times. We have collated some quotes and cards for your teachers that you can use to spread the cheer on this joyous day.

*I found guidance, friendship, discipline and love in one person. And that person is you. Happy Teachers’ Day!

Happy Teacher’s Day 2022 Wishes Images: How do you plan to celebrate Teacher’s Day this year? (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*You took my hand, opened my mind and touched my heart. Happy Teachers’ Day!

Happy Teacher’s Day 2022 Wishes Images: Don’t forget to wish your favourite teacher! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Your teachings will never be erased from my mind. Happy Teachers’ Day!

Happy Teacher’s Day 2022 Wishes Images: Thank you for everything, dear teachers! (Source: Pixabay; design by Gargi Singh)

*The world would have been a lesser place without you. Happy Teachers’ Day.

Happy Teacher’s Day 2022 Wishes Images: Have a great day! (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

*I found encouragement and love in one person. And that person is you. Happy Teachers’ Day!

Advertisement