scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

Happy Teacher’s Day 2022: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, photos, cards, and greetings

Happy Teacher's Day 2022 Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, cards, photos: Make your teacher feel special with these wishes

teachers-day 2022 Happy Teacher's Day 2022 Wishes Images: Make it a special day for your teachers. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Happy Teacher‘s Day 2022 Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, photos:  Teachers are an integral part of our lives as after parents they are the ones who shape our  future. To honour their immense contribution, the birthday of Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan, one of the most prominent statesmen, is celebrated as Teachers’ Day.

Celebrated on September 5 every year, many schools and educational institutions organise events and performances to teachers. Students perform skits, dance and even sing tor their mentors. The day marks the invaluable contributions of our gurus in making us who we are and reminds us to appreciate them for  moulding our life and careers.

On this joyous occasion, pay your gratitude to your teachers with these warm wishes!

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A good day in court, a faint political stirringPremium
A good day in court, a faint political stirring
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocksPremium
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaitedPremium
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaited
Six deaths most foul: Tracing the saga of murders, suicides in Jammu that...Premium
Six deaths most foul: Tracing the saga of murders, suicides in Jammu that...

*Your teachings will never be erased from my mind. Happy Teachers’ Day!

Teacher's day 2022 Happy Teacher’s Day 2022 Wishes Images: Don’t forget to wish your favourite teacher! (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh)

*You took my hand, opened my mind and touched my heart. Happy Teachers’ Day!

Teacher's Day 2022 Happy Teacher’s Day 2022 Wishes Images: Best wishes for this teacher’s day! (Photo: Pixabay)

*The world would have been a lesser place without you. Happy Teachers’ Day.

Advertisement
Teacher's Day 2022 Happy Teacher’s Day 2022 Wishes Images: Pay your warm regards to your teachers. ( designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Good teachers are hard to find and we were really lucky to have you as our teacher.

Teacher's Day 2022 Happy Teacher’s Day 2022 Wishes Images: Wish your mentors with these thoughtful quotes. (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Today I celebrate you for being selfless, devoted, hardworking, and the wisest person in the classroom. I am grateful to be your student. Happy teacher’s day

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-09-2022 at 08:00:49 pm
Next Story

Russian propaganda spread on fake news sites

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

A good day in court, a faint political stirring
From Opinion Editor

A good day in court, a faint political stirring

Premium
Preparing pitches to facing self-doubts, Ravi Bishnoi has come a long way

Preparing pitches to facing self-doubts, Ravi Bishnoi has come a long way

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Cong says it with posters, caps, voices at rally: Rahul Gandhi, only Rahul Gandhi

Cong says it with posters, caps, voices at rally: Rahul Gandhi, only Rahul Gandhi

Criticising PM risky, says ex-SC judge; Rijiju hits back

Criticising PM risky, says ex-SC judge; Rijiju hits back

'Don't want to put my nose in matter': Bangladesh PM on India-China tensions

'Don't want to put my nose in matter': Bangladesh PM on India-China tensions

NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks

NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks

Premium
6 deaths in one week: How saga of murders, suicides originated 25 years ago

6 deaths in one week: How saga of murders, suicides originated 25 years ago

Premium
This Onam, a very different, Dravidian-looking Mahabali on Kerala campuses

This Onam, a very different, Dravidian-looking Mahabali on Kerala campuses

Sitharaman pulls up DM over 'missing' photos of PM, TRS hits back with price-rise jibe

Sitharaman pulls up DM over 'missing' photos of PM, TRS hits back with price-rise jibe

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Venice Film Festival 2022: A look at the best styled celebs
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 04: Latest News
Advertisement