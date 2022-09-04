Happy Teacher’s Day 2022: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, photos, cards, and greetings

Happy Teacher‘s Day 2022 Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, photos: Teachers are an integral part of our lives as after parents they are the ones who shape our future. To honour their immense contribution, the birthday of Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan, one of the most prominent statesmen, is celebrated as Teachers’ Day.

Celebrated on September 5 every year, many schools and educational institutions organise events and performances to teachers. Students perform skits, dance and even sing tor their mentors. The day marks the invaluable contributions of our gurus in making us who we are and reminds us to appreciate them for moulding our life and careers.

On this joyous occasion, pay your gratitude to your teachers with these warm wishes!

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

*Your teachings will never be erased from my mind. Happy Teachers’ Day!

Happy Teacher’s Day 2022 Wishes Images: Don’t forget to wish your favourite teacher! (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Teacher’s Day 2022 Wishes Images: Don’t forget to wish your favourite teacher! (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh)

*You took my hand, opened my mind and touched my heart. Happy Teachers’ Day!

Happy Teacher’s Day 2022 Wishes Images: Best wishes for this teacher’s day! (Photo: Pixabay) Happy Teacher’s Day 2022 Wishes Images: Best wishes for this teacher’s day! (Photo: Pixabay)

*The world would have been a lesser place without you. Happy Teachers’ Day.

Advertisement

Happy Teacher’s Day 2022 Wishes Images: Pay your warm regards to your teachers. ( designed by Abhishek Mitra) Happy Teacher’s Day 2022 Wishes Images: Pay your warm regards to your teachers. ( designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Good teachers are hard to find and we were really lucky to have you as our teacher.

Happy Teacher’s Day 2022 Wishes Images: Wish your mentors with these thoughtful quotes. (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Teacher’s Day 2022 Wishes Images: Wish your mentors with these thoughtful quotes. (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Today I celebrate you for being selfless, devoted, hardworking, and the wisest person in the classroom. I am grateful to be your student. Happy teacher’s day

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!