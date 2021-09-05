Happy Teachers Day 2021: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, photos, cards, and greetings

September 5, 2021 6:30:57 am
Happy Teachers Day 2021 Messages, Wishes, Quotes, Greetings: There is no one like a teacher. They help shape our minds and personalities, but most of all they help us become a better human being. To honour their immense contribution, the birthday of Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan, one of the most prominent statesmen, is celebrated as Teachers’ Day. Celebrated on September 5 every year, on this day, many schools and educational institutions dedicate various events and performances to teachers.
Even though things might have changed this year, let that not stop you from expressing your love for them. Share these quotes, cards and messages and wishes to spread some cheer.
*You are not only our teacher
You are our friend, philosopher and guide
All molded into one person
We will always be grateful for your support
Happy Teachers’ Day!
*I am indebted to my father for living, but to my teacher for living well. – Alexander the Great
*Your teachings will never be erased from my mind. Happy Teachers’ Day!
*Good teachers are hard to find and we were really lucky to have you as our teacher.
*“Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world.” — Malala Yousafzai
Happy Teachers’ Day!
