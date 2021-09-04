scorecardresearch
Saturday, September 04, 2021
Happy Teachers’ Day 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, cards, and photos

Teachers Day 2021, Happy Teachers Day 2021 Greetings, Messages, Quotes, Images: Observed on September 5, the day holds great importance for students and teachers, and is marked with revelry and programmes in schools and colleges

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 4, 2021 8:00:13 pm
Make it a special day for your teachers.

Happy Teachers’ Day 2021 Messages, Wishes, Quotes, Greetings: Teachers play a huge role in shaping one’s life. To honour their immense contribution, the birthday of Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan, one of the most prominent statesman, is celebrated as Teachers’ Day every year.

Observed on September 5, the day holds great importance for students and teachers, and is marked with revelry and different programmes in schools and colleges. Students perform skits, dance and even sing tor their mentors. The objective is to remember and remind the crucial role teachers play in moulding students’ life and careers.

With schools gradually opening across the country, make sure to let your teacher know how grateful you are to them for their support through difficult times. Share these quotes, cards and messages and wishes to spread some cheer.
Have a great day!

*I found encouragement and love in one person. And that person is you. Happy Teachers’ Day!

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
How do you plan to celebrate this year?

* I am indebted to my father for living, but to my teacher for living well. – Alexander the Great

Happy Teachers' day!

*The world would have been a lesser place without you. Happy Teachers’ Day.

Thank you for everything, dear teacher.

*You took my hand, opened my mind and touched my heart. Happy Teachers’ Day!

