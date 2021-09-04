Happy Teachers’ Day 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, cards, and photos

Happy Teachers’ Day 2021 Messages, Wishes, Quotes, Greetings: Teachers play a huge role in shaping one’s life. To honour their immense contribution, the birthday of Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan, one of the most prominent statesman, is celebrated as Teachers’ Day every year.

Observed on September 5, the day holds great importance for students and teachers, and is marked with revelry and different programmes in schools and colleges. Students perform skits, dance and even sing tor their mentors. The objective is to remember and remind the crucial role teachers play in moulding students’ life and careers.

With schools gradually opening across the country, make sure to let your teacher know how grateful you are to them for their support through difficult times. Share these quotes, cards and messages and wishes to spread some cheer.

Have a great day! (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Have a great day! (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

*I found encouragement and love in one person. And that person is you. Happy Teachers’ Day!

How do you plan to celebrate this year? (Designed by Gargi Singh) How do you plan to celebrate this year? (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* I am indebted to my father for living, but to my teacher for living well. – Alexander the Great

Happy Teachers’ day! (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Teachers’ day! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*The world would have been a lesser place without you. Happy Teachers’ Day.

Thank you for everything, dear teacher. (Source: Pixabay| design: Gargi Singh) Thank you for everything, dear teacher. (Source: Pixabay| design: Gargi Singh)

*You took my hand, opened my mind and touched my heart. Happy Teachers’ Day!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!