Happy Teachers’ Day 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, cards, and photos

September 4, 2021 8:00:13 pm
Happy Teachers’ Day 2021 Messages, Wishes, Quotes, Greetings: Teachers play a huge role in shaping one’s life. To honour their immense contribution, the birthday of Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan, one of the most prominent statesman, is celebrated as Teachers’ Day every year.
Observed on September 5, the day holds great importance for students and teachers, and is marked with revelry and different programmes in schools and colleges. Students perform skits, dance and even sing tor their mentors. The objective is to remember and remind the crucial role teachers play in moulding students’ life and careers.
*I found encouragement and love in one person. And that person is you. Happy Teachers’ Day!
* I am indebted to my father for living, but to my teacher for living well. – Alexander the Great
*The world would have been a lesser place without you. Happy Teachers’ Day.
*You took my hand, opened my mind and touched my heart. Happy Teachers’ Day!
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-