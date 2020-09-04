scorecardresearch
Friday, September 04, 2020
Happy Teachers’ Day 2020: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, photos, cards, and greetings

Happy Teacher's Day 2020 Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, cards, photos: Every year on September 5, Teachers' Day is celebrated across the country and even though things might have altered this year, let that not stop you from expressing your love for them

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | September 4, 2020 8:50:19 pm
Happy Teacher's Day 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Teachers' Day.

Happy Teacher’s Day 2020 Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, photos: Teachers’ contribution in making us the people we are needs no retelling. They teach us how to read, write, and later, ways to think. Their importance in our lives is reinstated with each passing day, and we always feel grateful to them.

Teachers’ Day is celebrated every year on 5th September, a day that coincides with the birthday of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan — the former President of India. Dr Radhakrishnan was a celebrated academic. Born into a Telugu family, he graduated with a master’s degree in Philosophy. He wrote – ‘The Philosophy of Rabindranath Tagore’, which was his first book in 1917 and placed Indian philosophy on the world map.

Even though things might have altered this year, let that not stop you from expressing your love for them. Share these quotes, cards and messages and wishes to spread some cheer.

*I found encouragement and love in one person. And that person is you. Happy Teachers’ Day!

*Happy Teachers’ Day!

*You opened my mind and guided my way. Happy Teachers’ Day!

*The world would have been a lesser place without you. Happy Teachers’ Day.

Happy Teachers’ Day!

