Happy Teachers’ Day 2019: Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos for WhatsApp and Facebook

Happy Teachers’ Day 2019 Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, Messages: We are, because we read. We read, because they taught us how to. We realise the importance of our teachers when they are no longer there to guide us every step of the way.

A teacher is not only giving us the much-needed impetus to conceive our dreams, they are also dreaming with us. Toiling along, just so our ambitions see the light of the day; so we become better human beings. They are our friends, our peers, our education givers.

This Teachers’ Day, let us celebrate them in honour of the person whose birthday it is, and who very famously said, “Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my proud privilege if 5 September is observed as Teachers’ Day.”

Here are some quotes, cards and messages that you can use to spread the cheer on this joyous day.

*I found guidance, friendship, discipline and love in one person. And that person is you. Happy Teachers’ Day!

*You took my hand, opened my mind and touched my heart. Happy Teachers’ Day!

*Your teachings will never be erased from my mind. Happy Teachers’ Day!

*No Google or technology can replace a teacher ever. Happy Teachers’ Day!

*You accepted the challenge to teach me and I accepted the challenge to learn. Happy Teachers’ Day!

*Have a lovely Teachers’ Day!