Happy Teachers’ Day 2019: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Greeting Card, Messages, Photos, Wallpaper, Pics, and Pictures

Happy Teacher‘s Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Greeting Card, Messages, SMS: Whether a school teacher, a mentor or a guide, there is no denying that teachers play a huge role in shaping one’s life. To honour their immense contribution, the birthday of Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan, one of the most prominent statesman and teacher’s birthday is celebrated as Teachers’ Day. Celebrated on September 5 every year, on this day, many schools and educational institutions dedicate various events and performances to teachers.

So, if you are looking to wish your favourite teachers and mentors, we have curated a list of wishes and messages for you.

*You are not only our teacher

You are our friend, philosopher and guide

All molded into one person

We will always be grateful for your support

Happy Teachers’ Day!

* Just wanted to let you know how much your time, effort, and hard work is appreciated. Happy Teachers’ Day!

* Wish you a very Happy Teachers’ Day, maam! You have always been the one I have looked up to! Love you!

* I am indebted to my father for living, but to my teacher for living well. – Alexander the Great

*The way you teach..

The knowledge you share..

The care you take..

The love you shower..

Makes you..

The world’s best teacher..

Happy Teacher’s Day!

*It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge. – Albert Einstein

*Wis you all a very Happy Teacher’s Day!