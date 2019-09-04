Toggle Menu
Happy Teachers’ Day 2019: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Greeting Card, Messages, Photos, Wallpaper, Pics, and Pictureshttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/life-style/happy-teachers-day-2019-wishes-images-quotes-status-greeting-card-messages-photos-wallpaper-pics-pictures-5962056/

Happy Teachers’ Day 2019: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Greeting Card, Messages, Photos, Wallpaper, Pics, and Pictures

Happy Teachers' Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Greeting Card, Messages, SMS, Photos: Every year, the birthday of Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan, one of the most prominent statesman and teacher, is celebrated as Teachers' Day on September 5.

teachers day, teachers day 2019, happy teachers day, teachers day images, happy teachers day 2019,
Happy Teacher’s Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes: (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock’ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Teacher‘s Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Greeting Card, Messages, SMS: Whether a school teacher, a mentor or a guide, there is no denying that teachers play a huge role in shaping one’s life. To honour their immense contribution, the birthday of Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan, one of the most prominent statesman and teacher’s birthday is celebrated as Teachers’ Day. Celebrated on September 5 every year, on this day, many schools and educational institutions dedicate various events and performances to teachers.

So, if you are looking to wish your favourite teachers and mentors, we have curated a list of wishes and messages for you.

teachers day, teachers day 2019, happy teachers day, teachers day images, happy teachers day 2019,
Happy Teacher’s Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes: Wish your favourite one. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*You are not only our teacher
You are our friend, philosopher and guide
All molded into one person
We will always be grateful for your support
Happy Teachers’ Day!

teachers day, teachers day 2019, happy teachers day, teachers day images, happy teachers day 2019, teachers day images hd, teachers day images download, happy teachers day card, teachers day card, happy teachers day card, happy teachers day quotes, happy teachers day status, happy teachers day pics, happy teachers day images download, happy teachers day greetings card, happy teachers day messages, happy teachers day photos, happy teachers day pictures, teachers day pictures, teachers day quotes, teachers day images hd download, teachers day status
Happy Teacher’s Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes: Make them feel special. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Just wanted to let you know how much your time, effort, and hard work is appreciated. Happy Teachers’ Day!

Advertising
teachers day, teachers day 2019, happy teachers day, teachers day images, happy teachers day 2019, teachers day images hd, teachers day images download, happy teachers day card, teachers day card, happy teachers day card, happy teachers day quotes, happy teachers day status, happy teachers day pics, happy teachers day images download, happy teachers day greetings card, happy teachers day messages, happy teachers day photos, happy teachers day pictures, teachers day pictures, teachers day quotes, teachers day images hd download, teachers day status
Happy Teacher’s Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes: September 5 is celebrated as Teachers’ Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Wish you a very Happy Teachers’ Day, maam! You have always been the one I have looked up to! Love you!

teachers day, teachers day 2019, happy teachers day, teachers day images, happy teachers day 2019, teachers day images hd, teachers day images download, happy teachers day card, teachers day card, happy teachers day card, happy teachers day quotes, happy teachers day status, happy teachers day pics, happy teachers day images download, happy teachers day greetings card, happy teachers day messages, happy teachers day photos, happy teachers day pictures, teachers day pictures, teachers day quotes, teachers day images hd download, teachers day status
Happy Teacher’s Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes: Take out time to wish your mentors. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* I am indebted to my father for living, but to my teacher for living well. – Alexander the Great

teachers day, teachers day 2019, happy teachers day, teachers day images, happy teachers day 2019, teachers day images hd, teachers day images download, happy teachers day card, teachers day card, happy teachers day card, happy teachers day quotes, happy teachers day status, happy teachers day pics, happy teachers day images download, happy teachers day greetings card, happy teachers day messages, happy teachers day photos, happy teachers day pictures, teachers day pictures, teachers day quotes, teachers day images hd download, teachers day status
Happy Teacher’s Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes: Don’t forget to wish your teachers. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*The way you teach..
The knowledge you share..
The care you take..
The love you shower..
Makes you..
The world’s best teacher..
Happy Teacher’s Day!

teachers day, teachers day 2019, happy teachers day, teachers day images, happy teachers day 2019, teachers day images hd, teachers day images download, happy teachers day card, teachers day card, happy teachers day card, happy teachers day quotes, happy teachers day status, happy teachers day pics, happy teachers day images download, happy teachers day greetings card, happy teachers day messages, happy teachers day photos, happy teachers day pictures, teachers day pictures, teachers day quotes, teachers day images hd download, teachers day status
Happy Teacher’s Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes: Let your teachers feel loved. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

ALSO READ | Teachers’ Day 2019: History, Importance, Significance of Teachers’ Day Celebration in India

*It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge. – Albert Einstein

teachers day, teachers day 2019, happy teachers day, teachers day images, happy teachers day 2019, teachers day images hd, teachers day images download, happy teachers day card, teachers day card, happy teachers day card, happy teachers day quotes, happy teachers day status, happy teachers day pics, happy teachers day images download, happy teachers day greetings card, happy teachers day messages, happy teachers day photos, happy teachers day pictures, teachers day pictures, teachers day quotes, teachers day images hd download, teachers day status
Happy Teacher’s Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes: Celebrate the bond of a student and teacher. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Wis you all a very Happy Teacher’s Day!

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android