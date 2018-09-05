Happy Teachers’ Day 2018 Wishes: Inspirational Quotes, Status, Messages and SMS for teachers day

Happy Teacher’s Day 2018 Quotes: Inspirational quotes to celebrate the day. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Happy Teacher’s Day 2018 Quotes: Inspirational quotes to celebrate the day. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Happy Teacher’s Day 2018 Wishes Quotes, Messages, Status, SMS: “I am indebted to my father for living, but I am indebted to my teacher for living well,” Alexander, The Great, once said. While a good teacher does a fantastic job of educating their pupil in textbooks, a great teacher acts as an influential personality in one’s life.

While the profession has been restricted to just a job in recent years, the importance of teachers in one’s life remains equally essential. Here are some inspirational quotes from people who celebrate their teachers and honour them for their contribution.

* It is a greater work to educate a child, in the true and large sense of that phrase, than to rule a state.

—William Ellery Channing, Preacher and Theologian

* Most of us end up with no more than five or six people who remember us. Teachers have thousands of people who remember them for the rest of their lives.

—Andy Rooney, Journalist

Every year, on September 5, to mark the birth anniversary of Every year, on September 5, to mark the birth anniversary of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan , people across India celebrate Teachers’ Day. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

* One looks back with appreciation to the brilliant teachers, but with gratitude to those who touched our human feelings. The curriculum is so much necessary raw material, but warmth is the vital element for the growing plant and for the soul of the child.

— Carl Jung

* The dream begins, most of the time, with a teacher who believes in you, who tugs and pushes and leads you on to the next plateau, sometimes poking you with a sharp stick called truth.

— Dan Rather

* A good teacher is like a candle – it consumes itself to light the way for others.

— Mustafa Kemal Atatürk

The first Teachers’ Day celebration in India dates back to 1962 when Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan started serving as the President of India. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) The first Teachers’ Day celebration in India dates back to 1962 when Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan started serving as the President of India. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

* The art of teaching is the art of assisting discovery.

— Mark Van Doren

* Teaching is not a lost art, but the regard for it is a lost tradition.

— Jacques Barzun

Happy Teachers’ Day!

