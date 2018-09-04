Happy Teachers’ Day 2018 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Greeting Card, Messages, SMS, Photos, Wallpaper, Pictures

Happy Teachers’ Day 2018 Wishes Images, Quotes: Salute To All The Teachers Of The Nation. Happy Teachers’ Day 2018 Wishes Images, Quotes: Salute To All The Teachers Of The Nation.

“Happy Teachers’ Day 2018 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Greeting Card, Messages, SMS”: Teachers are someone who mould your life and shape your personality. They not only impart knowledge but also ignite your imagination to build a better future for yourself. On September 5, students celebrate this day to honour their teachers.

In India, this day is also celebrated to honour Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second President of India. To honour his contribution towards teaching, his students suggested that his birthday be celebrated as ‘Radhakrishnan Day’. But Dr Radhakrishnan refused it and instead, came up with a suggestion – “Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my proud privilege if September 5 is observed as Teachers’ Day.”

On this special day, wish your teachers with these lovely messages and cards.

* Dear Teacher, Thanks for inspiring me; Igniting my imagination; And instilling in me – a love of learning. Happy Teachers’ Day!

* T-Talent

E-Education

A-Attitude

C-Character

H-Harmony

E-Efficient

R-Relation

Wishing you a glorious and Happy Teachers’ Day!

* To someone who has taken the time to listen to my concerns, guide me on the path to knowledge, and reassure me on my life’s path.

Happy Teachers’ Day!

* A teacher is the Lamp Of the Nation. Salute to all the teachers of the nation.

Happy Teachers’ Day.

* The way you teach…

The knowledge you share…

The care you take…

The love you shower…

Makes you the world’s best teacher…

Happy Teachers’ Day!

* Be A Candle, Be A Light, Be A Twinkle, Be A Hope, Be An Inspiration, Be A Great Teacher Forever!

Happy Teachers’ Day!

* The joys of learning come from you, for you make things simply wonderful to know…

Happy Teachers’ Day!

* Better Than A Thousand Days Of Diligent Study Is One Day With A Great Teacher…

Happy Teachers’ Day!

