Happy Tamil New Year 2022: Wishes Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status, and Photos

Happy Tamil New Year 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages: Celebrated by the Tamil community in India and across the world, Puthandu or Puthuvarudam is celebrated as the Tamil New Year. The festival date, which is on April 14 this year, is set with the solar cycle of the lunisolar Hindu calendar. The day is a public holiday in Tamil Nadu.

On this day, people clean and decorate their homes, wear new clothes, and prepare trays of fruits and flowers along with auspicious items. Tamilian families enjoy a vegetarian feast together and enjoy this day with pomp and celebration. One of the star dishes on the menu is mangai-pachadi, made with raw mango, sweet jaggery, red chillies, neem leaves and astringent mustard.

So, on this auspicious occasion, we are sharing with you some heart-warming Puthandu wishes to extend to your family, friends, and well-wishers.

Happy Tamil New Year 2022 Wishes: Let this New Year begin with a lot of hope and inspiration. Eniya Puthandu Vazthukal.

*On this Tamil New Year, wish you be showered with the Divine blessings…of happiness and prosperity.

*Celebrate life and find a reason to smile at every turn…Happy New year to you!

*Let this Tamil New Year bring lot of cheer, affluence and peace in your life. May the divine power give you enough strength for tolerating the highs and lows of life with calmness.

*May the year ahead be full of success and happiness! Puthandu Vazthukal!

Puthandu Vazthukal! (Designed by Abhishek Mitra) Happy Tamil New Year 2022 Wishes: May the year ahead be full of success and happiness!Puthandu Vazthukal! (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*May the year ahead be full of success and happiness! Puthandu Vazthukal!

*Puthandu Vazhtukal! Let the year be a delightful one overflowing with pleasant things in each of its days.

*It’s a new beginning! Have a happy journey this year! Wishing you a happy and prosperous year. Puthandu Vazthukal!

*A new beginning, new hopes and new horizons to reach. May the sun radiate all the goodness of life in the coming year and always! Puthandu Vazthukal.

*Every end is a new beginning. Keep your spirits unshaken and you shall always walk on the path to glory. Happy Puthandu!

