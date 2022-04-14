Happy Tamil New Year 2022: Wishes Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status, and Photos

April 14, 2022 6:30:22 am
Happy Tamil New Year 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages: Celebrated by the Tamil community in India and across the world, Puthandu or Puthuvarudam is celebrated as the Tamil New Year. The festival date, which is on April 14 this year, is set with the solar cycle of the lunisolar Hindu calendar. The day is a public holiday in Tamil Nadu.
On this day, people clean and decorate their homes, wear new clothes, and prepare trays of fruits and flowers along with auspicious items. Tamilian families enjoy a vegetarian feast together and enjoy this day with pomp and celebration. One of the star dishes on the menu is mangai-pachadi, made with raw mango, sweet jaggery, red chillies, neem leaves and astringent mustard.
So, on this auspicious occasion, we are sharing with you some heart-warming Puthandu wishes to extend to your family, friends, and well-wishers.
*On this Tamil New Year, wish you be showered with the Divine blessings…of happiness and prosperity.
*Let this Tamil New Year bring lot of cheer, affluence and peace in your life. May the divine power give you enough strength for tolerating the highs and lows of life with calmness.
*May the year ahead be full of success and happiness! Puthandu Vazthukal!
*It’s a new beginning! Have a happy journey this year! Wishing you a happy and prosperous year. Puthandu Vazthukal!
*Every end is a new beginning. Keep your spirits unshaken and you shall always walk on the path to glory. Happy Puthandu!
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-