Happy Tamil New Year 2022: Puthandu Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos, and Greetings

Happy Tamil New Year (Puthandu) 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages: Tamil New Year, also known as “Puthandu,” is celebrated in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry by Tamil-speaking people. It falls on the first day of Chithirai in the Tamil calendar, which corresponds to April 14, as per the Gregorian calendar.

On Tamil New Year, mangoes, bananas, jackfruit, betel leaves, jewellery, coins, mirrors, and flowers are traditionally placed on a symbolic tray — which one is expected to see the first thing in the morning. The creation of complex, coloured rice-powder drawings known as “kolam” on one’s floor is also a notable custom.

On New Year’s Day, Tamils spend a lot of time with their families and eat a traditional feast. People will also clean their homes and pay visits to temples in their communities.

As you celebrate this special occasion, don’t forget to extend your warm wishes to loved ones. Here are some curated greetings for you!

*May this Puthandu bring you happiness, joy, success, and tranquility. Wish you a nice and prosperous New Year.

Happy Tamil New Year 2022 Wishes Images (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Tamil New Year 2022 Wishes Images (Designed by Gargi Singh)

“May the Sun bless you with happiness, riches, and glory. I pray to God to shower you with his love and care, as well as to provide you with the resources you need to meet life’s problems. To you, Puthandu Vazhtukal.”

Happy Tamil New Year 2022 Wishes Images (Representational Picture) Happy Tamil New Year 2022 Wishes Images (Representational Picture)

*As the New Year approaches, let us pray for a wonderful year filled with new energy and optimism for overcoming new challenges and emerging victorious.

Happy Tamil New Year 2022 Wishes Images (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Happy Tamil New Year 2022 Wishes Images (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express

*The New Year is a time for new beginnings and new hopes; it is a chance to explore new horizons and confront new life problems.

Happy Tamil New Year 2022 Wishes Images (Designed by Nidhi Mishra) Happy Tamil New Year 2022 Wishes Images (Designed by Nidhi Mishra)

*Make this Puthandu the happiest year of your life. In the year 2022, may you achieve new heights of achievement and spirituality. To you and your family, Puthandu Vazhtukal.

Happy Tamil New Year 2022 Wishes Images (Source: Wikimedia Commons; designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express) Happy Tamil New Year 2022 Wishes Images (Source: Wikimedia Commons; designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

