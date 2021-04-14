Happy Tamil New Year 2021: Wishes Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status and Photos

April 14, 2021 7:00:27 am
Happy Tamil New Year 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages: Puthandu or Puthuvarusham is celebrated with much fervour by people in Tamil Nadu. Puthandu is derived from two words: Puthu meaning ‘new’ + Andu meaning ‘year’. Since Tamilians follow a solar calendar which uses the sun’s movement as the base for all the calculations, Puthandu is celebrated when the sun is exactly over the equator.
People celebrate this day by doing beautiful kolams outside their house using rice powder. Many also cook Varusha Pirappu mangai pachadi which is made from sugar, spices, neem leaves, tamarind and red chillies.
This year, the celebrations will be different but do not forget to spread some love by wishing your loved ones with these messages and cards given below.
*Let this New Year take away all your worries. Wishing you and your family a healthy and wealthy life. Happy Tamil New Year!
*Happy New Year! Wish all my Tamil friends have a great beginning to the new year!
*New Year is one of the best times of the year. Wishing all to be showered with the divine blessings of happiness and Prosperity. Puthandu Vazthukal!
*Celebrate the day with zeal and enthusiasm, it is the time to welcome the new year.
