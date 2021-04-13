scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Happy Tamil New Year 2021: Puthandu Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos, and Greetings

Happy Tamil New Year (Puthandu) 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Set with the lunisolar Hindu calendar’s solar cycle, the day is the first day of the traditional Tamil new year

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 13, 2021 9:40:40 pm
tamil new year, happy tamil new year, happy tamil new year images, tamil new year 2021, happy tamil new year 2021, puthandu, happy puthandu, happy puthandu 2021, happy tamil new year wallpaper, happy tamil new year status, tamil new year images, tamil new year wishes, happy tamil new year messages, tamil new year quotes, happy tamil new year status, tamil new year status, happy tamil new year photosHappy Tamil New Year 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Tamil New Year (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Tamil New Year (Puthandu) 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages: People in Tamil Nadu are all set to celebrate Puthandu (Tamil for new year). It falls on April 14 this year. Set with the lunisolar Hindu calendar’s solar cycle, the day is the first day of the traditional Tamil new year and is a public holiday in Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka.

It ushers in the beginning of a new year and is celebrated with much fervour.

ALSO READ |Tamil New Year 2021: Puthandu date, history, importance & significance

On this day prayers are offered and houses are cleaned. This year, the celebrations might be affected by the pandemic but partake in the celebrations by sharing these wishes.

* Let this Puthandu mark a new beginning of a better life.

*Happy Puthandu! Let this new year end all sorrow.

*May this auspicious day bring only prosperity and joy!

* Let this Puthandu end all darkness and mark a new beginning.

* Let this Puthandu be the start of everything new and nice.

Happy Puthandu!

