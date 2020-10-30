Happy Sharad Purnima 2020: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Pics, and Photos

Sharad Purnima 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Sharad Purnima. (Source: Pixabay | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Sharad Purnima 2020 Wishes Images, Status, Messages, Quotes: Also known as Kumara Purnima or Kogagiri Purnima, Sharad Purnima is a harvest festival celebrated annually on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Ashvin. The festival also marks the end of the monsoon season. This year, the day falls on October 30, 2020.

The day of festivities follows a specific pattern. Unmarried women, on this day, observe fast in the hope of a suitable groom. They wake up early and pray to the sun god with a vessel made of coconut leaf called ‘kula’. Filled with fried paddy, it contains containing seven fruits like coconut, banana, cucumber, betel nut, sugarcane and guava. After this, they do aarti.

ALSO READ | Sharad Purnima 2020: Date, puja timings, importance and significance

The fast is then broken in the evening with fried paddy from the morning. They also offer it to the moon god before the tulsi (holy basil) plant. Many also eat rice and milk after offering it to the moon god.

Devotees worship Goddess Laxmi on this day. According to the Puranas, Goddess Laxmi takes rounds of the earth to watch over people during the night. Many also pray to Lord Indra, Lord Shiva and his consort Goddess Parvati.

On this occasion, send these wishes to mark the day.

Sharad Purnima 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Sharad Purnima. (Source: Canva | Designed by Gargi Singh) Sharad Purnima 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Sharad Purnima. (Source: Canva | Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May you be blessed with prosperity and warmth.

*Happy Sharad Purnima.

Sharad Purnima 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Sharad Purnima (Source: Canva | Designed by Gargi Singh) Sharad Purnima 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Sharad Purnima (Source: Canva | Designed by Gargi Singh)

*This Sharad Purnima, I pray for your well being and prosperity.

*Happy Sharad Purnima to your loved ones.

Sharad Purnima 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Sharad Purnima. (Source: Canva | Designed by Gargi Singh) Sharad Purnima 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Sharad Purnima. (Source: Canva | Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May Goddess Lakshmi gives you everything you desire for. Happy Sharad Purnima to you and your family.

*Happy Sharad Purnima to everyone. May things only look up from here.

Sharad Purnima 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Sharad Purnima. (Source: Pixabay | Designed by Gargi Singh) Sharad Purnima 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Sharad Purnima. (Source: Pixabay | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Sharad Purnima.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd