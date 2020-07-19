Happy Sawan Shivratri 2020: Wishes, Images, Whatsapp Messages, Quotes, Status and Photos

Happy Sawan Shivratri 2020 Wishes: This year Sawan started on 6th July. (Photo: Getty) Happy Sawan Shivratri 2020 Wishes: This year Sawan started on 6th July. (Photo: Getty)

Happy Sawan Shivratri 2020 Wishes Images, Whatsapp Messages, Status, Photos, Quotes: The month of Shrawan also known as Sawan started on July 6 this year. In this period, devotees observe fasting on Mondays and Tuesday along with worshipping Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

During the festival, which spans almost a month, people also practice celibacy and look forward to Sawan Shivratri, meaning the Shivratri of the month. As per Hindu mythology, it is said that Shivratri is considered one of the most powerful nights of the month where the amalgamation of two divine forces i.e of Shiva, the God of death and Shakti, the Goddess of power takes place to ward of evil energy.

Happy Sawan Shivratri 2020: Wishes, images, status, quotes, messages, photos, and greetings

Ahead, we have brought together a few wishes and images for you to send them to your friends and family. Take a look below!

Happy Sawan Shivratri 2020 Wishes: Over the course of time devotees observe fasting on Mondays and Tuesdays. (Photo: Getty, designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Sawan Shivratri 2020 Wishes: Over the course of time devotees observe fasting on Mondays and Tuesdays. (Photo: Getty, designed by Gargi Singh)

*May the almighty Lord Shiva bless us with all things good.

Happy Sawan Shivratri 2020 Wishes: : The moth of Shrawan also known as Sawan started on July 6 this year. (Photo: Getty, designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Sawan Shivratri 2020 Wishes: : The moth of Shrawan also known as Sawan started on July 6 this year. (Photo: Getty, designed by Gargi Singh)

*Let us pray sacred mantras in the praise of eternal saviour. Wish you be blessed by Lord Shiva. Happy Sawan!

Happy Sawan Shivratri 2020 Wishes: Devotees observe a day-long fast and break it after offering their prayers to Lord Shiva. (Photo: Getty, designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Sawan Shivratri 2020 Wishes: Devotees observe a day-long fast and break it after offering their prayers to Lord Shiva. (Photo: Getty, designed by Gargi Singh)

*May his glorious divine and merciful attributes remind us of our own abilities and strive to lift ourselves to heights.

Happy Sawan Shivratri 2020 Wishes: People observe celibacy during this month. (Photo: Getty, designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Sawan Shivratri 2020 Wishes: People observe celibacy during this month. (Photo: Getty, designed by Gargi Singh)

*May the blessings of Bhagwan Shiva be with his devotees always!

Happy Sawan Shivratri 2020 Wishes: Sawan Shivratri marks the union of Goddess Shakti and Lord Shiva. (Photo: Getty, designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Sawan Shivratri 2020 Wishes: Sawan Shivratri marks the union of Goddess Shakti and Lord Shiva. (Photo: Getty, designed by Gargi Singh)

