Happy Sawan Shivratri 2020: Wishes, Images, Whatsapp Messages, Quotes, Status and Photos

Happy Sawan Shivratri 2020 Wishes Images, Whatsapp Messages, Status, Photos, Quotes: The month of Shrawan also known as Sawan started on July 6 this year. In this period, devotees observe fasting on Mondays and Tuesday along with worshipping Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.
During the festival, which spans almost a month, people also practice celibacy and look forward to Sawan Shivratri, meaning the Shivratri of the month. As per Hindu mythology, it is said that Shivratri is considered one of the most powerful nights of the month where the amalgamation of two divine forces i.e of Shiva, the God of death and Shakti, the Goddess of power takes place to ward of evil energy.
Happy Sawan Shivratri 2020: Wishes, images, status, quotes, messages, photos, and greetings
Ahead, we have brought together a few wishes and images for you to send them to your friends and family. Take a look below!
*May the almighty Lord Shiva bless us with all things good.
*Let us pray sacred mantras in the praise of eternal saviour. Wish you be blessed by Lord Shiva. Happy Sawan!
*May his glorious divine and merciful attributes remind us of our own abilities and strive to lift ourselves to heights.
*May the blessings of Bhagwan Shiva be with his devotees always!
