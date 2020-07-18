Happy Sawan Shivratri 2020: Wishes, images, status, quotes, messages, photos, and greetings

Happy Sawan Shivratri 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Sawan Shivratri. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Sawan Shivratri 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Sawan Shivratri. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Sawan Shivratri 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status, Photos: Every year during the month of Shravan, devotees across the country unite in their devotion and faith for Lord Shiva on Shravan Shivratri. Considered as one of the most auspicious days, this year it falls on July 19.

Apart from praying, many devotees also observe fast and perform Maha Rudra-Abhishek puja seeking peace and prosperity, along with marital bliss.

During the holy month of sawan, millions of pilgrims carry the holy Ganga waters to offer to Lord Shiva. This is known as Kanwar Yatra. Subsequently, the “kanwariyas”, go to pilgrimage centres and temples of Lord Shiva to offer their prayers and the Holy water.

Things might be a bit different this time but you can always wish your relatives, friends and family members on Sawan Shivratri with these cards.

*I pray for Shivratri blessings on you and your family. Happy Sawan Shivratri.

*Happy Sawan Shivratri.

*May Lord Shiva bless you with good health, peace and prosperity.

*Happy Shivratri!

*May Lord Shiva shower his blessings on your loved ones. Happy Shivratri!

*Happy Shivratri to you and your family!

*May Lord Shiva give you strength. Wishing you and your family Happy Sawan Shivratri!

Happy Sawan Shivratri.

