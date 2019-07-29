Happy Sawan Shivratri 2019 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Wallpapers, SMS, Photos, Pics, Pictures and Greetings

Toggle Menu
If you are staying away from your family, here are some messages to wish your relatives, friends or family members on Sawan Shivratri.

Happy Sawan Shivratri 2019 Wishes Images, Wallpapers, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Status, Photos, Pics: During the month of Shravan, devotees all across the globe offer their prayers to Lord Shiva. Although the entire month is considered auspicious, Shravan Shivratri is considered to be most holy.

On this day, prayers are offered to Lord Shiva and fasts are observed. Following the Hindu rituals, many also perform Maha Rudra-Abhishek puja to bring in good health, prosperity and peace. This year the day falls on July 30.

Happy Shivratri! (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

*May Lord Shiva bless you all with things good.

*Shivratri blessings to you and your family.

Happy Shivratri! (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

* Happy Shivratri.

* Wishing you all a very Happy Mahashivrati.

Happy Shivratri! (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)
Happy Shivratri! (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

*May Lord Shiva shower his blessings on all of you.

*Happy Maha Shivratri.

Happy Shivratri! (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

*May Lord Shiva guide you through all your difficulty.

* Wishing you a Happy Maha Shivratri!

Happy Shivratri! (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

Happy Shivratri!

