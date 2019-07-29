Happy Sawan Shivratri 2019 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Wallpapers, SMS, Photos, Pics, Pictures and Greetings

Happy Sawan Shivratri 2019 Wishes Images, Wallpapers, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Status, Photos, Pics: During the month of Shravan, devotees all across the globe offer their prayers to Lord Shiva. Although the entire month is considered auspicious, Shravan Shivratri is considered to be most holy.

On this day, prayers are offered to Lord Shiva and fasts are observed. Following the Hindu rituals, many also perform Maha Rudra-Abhishek puja to bring in good health, prosperity and peace. This year the day falls on July 30.

If you are staying away from your family, here are some messages to wish your relatives, friends or family members on Sawan Shivratri.

*May Lord Shiva bless you all with things good.

*Shivratri blessings to you and your family.

* Happy Shivratri.

* Wishing you all a very Happy Mahashivrati.

*May Lord Shiva shower his blessings on all of you.

*Happy Maha Shivratri.

*May Lord Shiva guide you through all your difficulty.

* Wishing you a Happy Maha Shivratri!

Happy Shivratri!