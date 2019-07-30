Happy Sawan Shivratri 2019: Wishes Images, SMS, Messages, Status and Photos for Whatsapp and Facebook

Happy Sawan Shivratri 2019 Wishes Images, SMS, Messages, Status, Photos, Quotes: During the Hindu month of Shravan, several devotees offer their prayers to Lord Shiva all across the world. Shravan Shivratri is considered to be the most auspicious day which falls today, on July 30. While devotees can be seen fasting throughout the day, they offer prayers to Lord Shiva at night. According to Hindu rituals, they also perform Maha Rudra-Abhishek puja in order to usher in peace, good health, prosperity and marital bliss.

Millions of pilgrims, during the holy month carry the holy Ganga waters to worship Lord Shiva which is known as Kanwar Yatra. Millions of “kanwariyas”, or saffron clad devotees, collect the Ganga Jal from Hindu pilgrimage centres and go to the various temples of Lord Shiva to offer the Holy water.

This year, take out time to wish your relatives, friends and family members on Sawan Shivratri.

*Shivratri blessings to you and your family. May the almighty Lord Shiva bless you all with good things and perfect health.

*May Lord Shiva shower blessings on all. Happy Shivratri!

*May Lord Shiva give power and strength to everyone. Wishing you and your family Happy Sawan!

*May the almighty Lord Shiva bless you all good health. Happy Sawan!

* We wish you all a very Happy Shivratri

*Shiv ki mahima aprampar! Shiv karte sabka udhdhaar, Unki kripa ham sab par sada bani rahe, Aur bhole shankar hamare jeevan mein khushi hi khushi bhar dein. Om Namah Shivaay! Happy Sawan!