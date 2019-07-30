Happy Sawan Shivratri 2019: Wishes Images, SMS, Messages, Status and Photos for Whatsapp and Facebook

Toggle Menu
Happy Sawan Shivratri 2019 Wishes Images, SMS, Messages, Status: Observe the holy festival with your family and friends today.

Happy Sawan Shivratri 2019 Wishes Images, SMS, Messages, Status: Millions of pilgrims, during the holy month of Sawan, carry the holy Ganga water to worship Lord Shiva in a procession known as Kanwar Yatra. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Sawan Shivratri 2019 Wishes Images, SMS, Messages, Status, Photos, Quotes: During the Hindu month of Shravan, several devotees offer their prayers to Lord Shiva all across the world. Shravan Shivratri is considered to be the most auspicious day which falls today, on July 30. While devotees can be seen fasting throughout the day, they offer prayers to Lord Shiva at night. According to Hindu rituals, they also perform Maha Rudra-Abhishek puja in order to usher in peace, good health, prosperity and marital bliss.

Millions of pilgrims, during the holy month carry the holy Ganga waters to worship Lord Shiva which is known as Kanwar Yatra. Millions of “kanwariyas”, or saffron clad devotees, collect the Ganga Jal from Hindu pilgrimage centres and go to the various temples of Lord Shiva to offer the Holy water.

This year, take out time to wish your relatives, friends and family members on Sawan Shivratri.

Happy Sawan Shivratri 2019 Wishes Images, SMS, Messages, Status: This year the holy festival falls on July 30. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Shivratri blessings to you and your family. May the almighty Lord Shiva bless you all with good things and perfect health.

Happy Sawan Shivratri 2019 Wishes Images, SMS, Messages, Status: Celebrate with your family. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May Lord Shiva shower blessings on all. Happy Shivratri!

Happy Sawan Shivratri 2019 Wishes Images, SMS, Messages, Status: Seek blessings of Lord Shiva. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May Lord Shiva shower blessings on all. Happy Shivratri!

Happy Sawan Shivratri 2019 Wishes Images, SMS, Messages, Status: Shivratri is considered as the union of mighty forces of shiva and shakti. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May Lord Shiva give power and strength to everyone. Wishing you and your family Happy Sawan!

Happy Sawan Shivratri 2019 Wishes Images, SMS, Messages, Status: Happy Sawan! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May the almighty Lord Shiva bless you all good health. Happy Sawan!

Happy Sawan Shivratri 2019 Wishes Images, SMS, Messages, Status: Many people believe in paying obeisance to Lord Shiva. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* We wish you all a very Happy Shivratri

*Shiv ki mahima aprampar! Shiv karte sabka udhdhaar, Unki kripa ham sab par sada bani rahe, Aur bhole shankar hamare jeevan mein khushi hi khushi bhar dein. Om Namah Shivaay! Happy Sawan!

