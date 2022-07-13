Happy Sawan 2022: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, greetings, photos

Happy Sawan 2022 Wishes images, quotes, status, messages: The month of Sawan is considered to be extremely auspicious by the Hindu community. During this time, people worship Lord Shiva, and every Monday — also known as Sawan Somwar — devotees visit Shiva temples and offer milk, flowers, holy water and bael leaves to the deity.

This year, Sawan will begin on July 14, and end on August 12, and is the fifth month of the Hindu calendar. There will be four auspicious Mondays in the month, with the first one falling on July 18.

As such, wish your loved ones on this auspicious occasion with these cards and messages we have curated for you.

*May Lord Shiva shower his divine blessings upon all of us on this auspicious day. May he keep us safe, and healthy.

Happy Sawan 2022 Wishes images, quotes: This month is also known as Shravan maas. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Sawan 2022 Wishes images, quotes: This month is also known as Shravan maas. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Have a blessed month!

Happy Sawan 2022 Wishes images, quotes: Wish your loved ones on the holy occasion. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Sawan 2022 Wishes images, quotes: Wish your loved ones on the holy occasion. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*This Shravan, may Lord Shiva destroy all your sorrow and eliminate all the troubles to help you lead a happy and healthy life.

Happy Sawan 2022 Wishes images, quotes:. During this month, people worship Lord Shiva (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Sawan 2022 Wishes images, quotes:. During this month, people worship Lord Shiva (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May Lord Shiva give you strength. Wishing you and your family Happy Sawan Shivratri!

Happy Sawan 2022 Wishes images, quotes: May Lord Shiva shower his blessings on you. (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Sawan 2022 Wishes images, quotes: May Lord Shiva shower his blessings on you. (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh)

*As the auspicious month of Sawan starts, may you and your family receive abundant blessings from Lord Shiva. Happy Sawan Mass

Happy Sawan 2022 Wishes images, quotes: Celebrate with your family. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Sawan 2022 Wishes images, quotes: Celebrate with your family. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

