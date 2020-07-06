Happy Sawan 2020: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, greetings, photos

The month of Sawan starts on 6th July. (Photo: Getty) The month of Sawan starts on 6th July. (Photo: Getty)

Happy Sawan 2020 Wishes images, quotes, status, messages: Considered one of the holiest months of the year, Sawan falls in the fifth month of the Hindu calendar. During this month, each Monday, devotees visit the temple and offer milk, flowers, holy water and bael leaves to Shiva. Mondays are thus known as Shravan Somvar.

Every year, Shravan Purnima or the full moon day falls within the Nakshatra, also known as the birth star of Lord Vishnu. As per mythology, the daughter of Daksh had to sacrifice her life and take birth again as Parvati. She wanted to marry Lord Shiva and that is why she performed penance during the month of Shravan also known as Shravan maas. It is said that Lord Shiva was pleased by Parvati’s devotion and thus fulfilled her wish.

Wish your loved ones on this auspicious occasion with these cards and messages we have specially curated for you.

This month is also known as Shravan maas.

* May Lord Shiva shower blessings on all. Happy Sawan!

Falling on the fifth month of the Hindu calendar, during this month each Monday worship lord Shiva

* May Lord Shiva shower his blessings on you and your family.

Wish your loved ones on the holy occasion of Sawan. (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh) Wish your loved ones on the holy occasion of Sawan. (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May Lord Shiva shower his divine blessings upon all of us on this auspicious day. May he keep us safe, healthy and give us strength to stay away from evil.

May Lord Shiva shower his blessings on you. (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh) May Lord Shiva shower his blessings on you. (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Show your blessings and love on elders, children and your beloved on the auspicious occasion of Sawan.

Devotees go on Kanwar pilgrimage during this month. (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh) Devotees go on Kanwar pilgrimage during this month. (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh)

*There is no difference between the soul and Shiva. Your true nature is Shiva, and Shiva is peace, infinity, beauty and the non-dual one. Ratri means to take refuge. Shivratri is taking refuge in Shiva. It is celebrating the Shiva Tattva within oneself.

