Happy Saraswati Puja Images 2020: Wishes, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status, Wallpapers, Pictures

Happy Saraswati Puja Images 2020 Wishes, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, Pics: On the occasion of Basant Panchami, which falls on January 29 this year, people seek blessings from Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of knowledge and art. Adults and kids dress up in yellow attire and worship the deity on this day. If you are looking for Saraswati puja quotes and wishes to send to your friends and family members, here are some you can choose from:
* May Maa fill your life with eternal light of knowledge.
* Let’s worship Goddess Saraswati to attain enlightenment through knowledge and rid ourselves of lethargy, sluggishness and ignorance.
* Wish you Happy Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja!
* Blessings of hope, joy, love, faith, friendship, prosperity and peace for now and always! On this auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami, may Goddess Saraswati bless you and your family.
* No cards to give
No fragrant flowers to send
No awesome graphics to forward
Just warm heartfelt wishes for you.
Happy Saraswati Puja!
* May you be blessed by Goddess Saraswati and all your wishes come true.
