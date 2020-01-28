Happy Saraswati Puja Images 2020: Wishes, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status, Wallpapers, Pictures

Happy Saraswati Puja Images 2020 (Image designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Saraswati Puja Images 2020 (Image designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Saraswati Puja Images 2020 Wishes, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, Pics: On the occasion of Basant Panchami, which falls on January 29 this year, people seek blessings from Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of knowledge and art. Adults and kids dress up in yellow attire and worship the deity on this day. If you are looking for Saraswati puja quotes and wishes to send to your friends and family members, here are some you can choose from:

* May Maa fill your life with eternal light of knowledge.

Happy Saraswati Puja Images 2020 (Image designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Saraswati Puja Images 2020 (Image designed by Gargi Singh)

* Let’s worship Goddess Saraswati to attain enlightenment through knowledge and rid ourselves of lethargy, sluggishness and ignorance.

Happy Saraswati Puja Images 2020 (Image designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Saraswati Puja Images 2020 (Image designed by Gargi Singh)

* Wish you Happy Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja!

Read| Basant Panchami: Try these recipes for Kesari Bhaat, Turmeric Latte and more

Happy Saraswati Puja Images 2020 (Image designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Saraswati Puja Images 2020 (Image designed by Gargi Singh)

* Blessings of hope, joy, love, faith, friendship, prosperity and peace for now and always! On this auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami, may Goddess Saraswati bless you and your family.

Happy Saraswati Puja Images 2020 (Image designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Saraswati Puja Images 2020 (Image designed by Gargi Singh)

* No cards to give

No fragrant flowers to send

No awesome graphics to forward

Just warm heartfelt wishes for you.

Happy Saraswati Puja!

Happy Saraswati Puja Images 2020 (Image designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Saraswati Puja Images 2020 (Image designed by Gargi Singh)

* May you be blessed by Goddess Saraswati and all your wishes come true.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd