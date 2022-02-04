Happy Saraswati Puja 2022: Basant Panchami Wishes Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status, and Photos

Happy Saraswati Puja 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Basant Panchami, a festival that signals the beginning of the spring season, is celebrated with much fervour amongst the Hindu community. The day is celebrated by worshipping Goddess Saraswati — the Goddess of knowledge, music, and arts.

On this day, people wear yellow outfits and have foods which have a hint of yellow, like the basanti polao and rajbhog in West Bengal, boondi laddoo, kesar halva, kesari bhat and more.

The colour yellow holds a lot of significance as it is said that the yellow mustard flowers bloom in the fields on this day. It is also the colour of life, nature, and positivity. On this day, a ritual to initiate children to education is performed in a ritual that is called Vidyarambam or Akshar Abhyasam.

As you usher the spring season, don’t forget to wish your friends and family on this Basant Panchami.

Happy Saraswati Puja 2022 Wishes: May Goddess Saraswati bless you and your family with wisdom and success. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Saraswati Puja 2022 Wishes: May Goddess Saraswati bless you and your family with wisdom and success. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Wishing you happiness, good fortune, success, and progress on the occasion of Basant Panchami.

Happy Saraswati Puja 2022 Wishes: May your year ahead be prosperous and full of good luck. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Saraswati Puja 2022 Wishes: May your year ahead be prosperous and full of good luck. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

May Maa Saraswati keep illuminating you with abundance and blessing your creative energy.

Happy Saraswati Puja 2022 Wishes: Here’s wishing Goddess Sarawati remove ignorance from your life and bless you with knowledge. Happy Saraswati Puja and Basant Panchami to you. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Saraswati Puja 2022 Wishes: Here’s wishing Goddess Sarawati remove ignorance from your life and bless you with knowledge. Happy Saraswati Puja and Basant Panchami to you. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

May all the goodness in this world touch your soul and bless you with the greatest gift of all — knowledge. Here’s wishing you a very happy Basant Panchami.

Happy Saraswati Puja 2022 Wishes: May this spring bring abundance, joy, and prosperity to your life Happy Basant Panchami! (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Saraswati Puja 2022 Wishes: May this spring bring abundance, joy, and prosperity to your life Happy Basant Panchami! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Life is all about knowledge. May Goddess Saraswati’s divine blessings help you ease through life’s challenges.

Happy Saraswati Puja 2022 Wishes: As harsh winter ends and mustard flowers bloom, may your life sees no more tough time or any gloom. Wishing you a happy Basant Panchami! (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Saraswati Puja 2022 Wishes: As harsh winter ends and mustard flowers bloom, may your life sees no more tough time or any gloom. Wishing you a happy Basant Panchami! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

May the changing colours of Mother Earth and the abundance of spring fill your life with joy, motivation, and optimism. Happy Basant Panchami to you and your loved ones!

Happy Saraswati Puja 2022 Wishes: I wish this auspicious occassion of Basant Panchami bring new and exciting opportunities your way. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Saraswati Puja 2022 Wishes: I wish this auspicious occassion of Basant Panchami bring new and exciting opportunities your way. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

May the positivity and vibrance of the colour yellow fill your life with abundance. Wishing you a blessed Basant Panchami!

