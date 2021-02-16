Happy Saraswati Puja 2021: Basant Panchami Wishes Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status, and Photos

Happy Saraswati Puja 2021 Wishes: This year, the festival is being celebrated on February 16. (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Saraswati Puja 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: From wearing yellow clothes to serving food which has a hint of yellow, Basant Panchami is celebrated with much joy and fervour by the Hindu community.

The festival signals the beginning of the spring season. However, it is also celebrated by worshipping Goddess Saraswati — the Goddess of knowledge, music and arts — on the panchami tithi of the Hindu month of Magha, Shukla Paksha.

This festival is also the time when young kids get their first lesson of education as part of a custom called Vidyarambam.

As you celebrate the festival safely, don’t forget to wish your family and loved ones with wishes we have specifically curated for you! Take a look below.

Happy Saraswati Puja 2021 Wishes: May Goddess Saraswati bless your life with success. (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh)

* May Maa Saraswati shower you with her choicest blessings and may you lead a healthy life.

Happy Saraswati Puja 2021 Wishes: May you have a prosperous life ahead. (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Here’s extending my heartfelt greetings to you on Basant Panchami. A very Happy Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja to you and your family.

Happy Saraswati Puja 2021 Wishes: Wear something yellow! (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Worship Goddess Sarawati to remove ignorance and attain knowledge, shed darkness, encompass the light, reject mediocrity and embrace spiritedness. Happy Saraswati Puja and Basant Panchami to you.

Happy Saraswati Puja 2021 Wishes: May all your wishes come true. (Photo: Getty/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Basant Panchami is a joyous occasion that celebrates Goddess Saraswati and the virtues that she represents. Educate yourself to remove ignorance and reach out to the needy who wish to embrace learning and knowledge — happy Saraswati Puja to you.

Happy Saraswati Puja 2021 Wishes: Wishing you happiness and good fortune. (Photo: Getty/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

