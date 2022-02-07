Happy Rose Day 2022: Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Shayari, Photos for Whatsapp and Facebook

February 7, 2022 6:20:06 am
Happy Rose Day 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, Pictures, Pics: Every year, Valentine’s Day falls on February 14, but the celebrations begin a week earlier. Couples start planning for the ‘week of love’ with much excitement and fun. The excitement has taken over to the point where it is even regarded as a holiday in many nations.
Rose Day — celebrated February 7 — marks the beginning of the seven-day affair. Every year on this day, people express their feelings by giving roses to one other. Roses can be given in a variety of colours besides red, and each colour has its own meaning.
Here are a few wishes, greetings and messages to send to your loved ones.
*Happy Rose Day, darling! You have become an integral part my life. May our path be filled with colourful roses and no thorns!
*People who are are blessed with true love in their life are the luckiest. Thank you for making me one of them. Happy Rose Day, my love!
*My life is empty without you, Just like a garden without roses. Stay with me always. Happy Rose Day!
*Rose Days will come and go, but my love and best wishes for you will be forever. Happy Rose Day!
*There are billions of people in this world, but my life feels complete with only one, you. Happy Rose Day, honey!
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-