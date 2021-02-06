Happy Rose Day 2021: Wishes, images, quotes, status, greetings card, and photos

Happy Rose Day 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, Pictures, Pics: Rose Day marks the beginning of Valentine’s week. It is celebrated on February 7 every year. On this day, lovers exchange roses to express their affection for each other. While partners may gift red roses to each other, people also gift yellow or pink roses to others. Yellow roses signify friendship while pink roses signify admiration and appreciation for a particular person. If you are away from your beloved on this day, you can still make them feel special by sending them a romantic message or quote. Wondering what to send? Here are some special messages you can pick from:

* Roses are timeless just like my love for you, sweetheart. Happy Rose Day!

* Red is not just a colour. Instead, it is the epitome of passion. I wish, our love remains as intense as the red roses. Happy Rose day!

* You know how much I love you! Happy Rose Day!

* Love is like a rose amongst thorns, a ray of rare sunshine amongst darkness.

* Happy Rose Day to someone who filled my heart with boundless love and happiness.

*To the person I admire most, Happy Rose Day. May you bloom like a beautiful rose and spread your fragrance in the entire world.

* With this rose, I send you my love with all my heart. Happy Rose Day!

* A red rose for love and a yellow rose for friendship to the person in whom I see my lover and friend both.

*Happy Rose Day!