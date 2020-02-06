Happy Rose Day 2020: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Greetings Card, Photos, Pics

Image Caption: Happy Rose Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Happy Rose Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Image Caption: Happy Rose Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Happy Rose Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Rose Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Greetings Card, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pictures, Pics: The month of February is here and with it, a new reason to celebrate love. As is well-known, February 14 is celebrated as Valentine’s Day but the days preceding to it are also marked with different meanings. One such day is Rose Day.

Celebrated on February 7, it is the day when roses are exchanged, but there’s more to it. The chosen colours imply different things. For instance, a lavender rose stands for love at first sight while a white rose implies innocence and chastity. A yellow rose means friendship and an orange one stands for passion. A red rose, as is universally known, is a sign of love.

*If I have a bunch of roses

I will give you a plastic one

So that our friendship continues till the last rose dries.”

*Happy Rose Day!

* Sending you roses on this day to express my love for you. Happy Rose Day, my love.

*Happy Rose Day, everyone!

Happy Rose Day!

