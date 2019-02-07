Happy Rose Day 2019: Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Shayari, Photos for Whatsapp and Facebook

Happy Rose Day 2019 Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Video Photos, Shayari for Whatsapp and Facebook: Valentine’s Week begins with Rose Day on February 7, which paves the way for the seven-day celebration of love. It is the day, when people gift roses to their loved ones and what’s interesting is that different rose colours have different significance.

If you are looking for inspiration and want to send a love-filled message, along with the roses, then here’s help.

* Sending you a bunch of roses on this day to express my love for you which is as deep, pure and beautiful.

Happy Rose Day!

* I am gifting you a bunch of these roses because you are as beautiful as these roses.

Happy Rose Day, Love!

* There are no words left with me to describe my love for you. You are mine forever and always.

Happy Rose Day darling!

* I cannot be with you, so I am sending this bunch of roses for my princess to fill your life with the fragrance of my love.

Happy Rose Day, sweetheart!

* A rose is not just a flower but a symbol of true love. It shows that true love never ends.

Happy Rose Day, my love!

* I am sending red roses to my dream girl just to let you know that you are as precious to me as flowers are to bees.

* There is no feeling, more comforting and consoling that knowing you are right next to the one you love.

Happy Rose Day, dear.