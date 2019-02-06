Happy Rose Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Greetings Card, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pics, and Pictures

Happy Rose Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Greetings Card, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pictures, Pics: It is that time of the year again when love is in the air and people around the world gear up for Valentine’s Day. The celebrations start with Rose Day on February 7, where people express their feelings to their loved ones with roses.
On Rose Day, if you want to convey your feelings to someone special, a message along with a beautiful bunch can add some extra spark.
Here are some lovely Rose Day messages, images, photo cards and quotes that you can share with your special one.
*If I have a bunch of roses
I will insert a plastic rose in it
And give it to you & say
“Our Friendship continues til d last rose dried”.
*Every bird cannot dance
But peacocks do it
Every friend cannot reach my heart
But you did it.
Every flower cannot express love
But rose does it.
* A rose doesn’t mean just proposing love. It also means
R- Rare
O- Ones
S- Supporting
E- Entire life
* Sending you a bunch of roses on this day to express my love for you which is as deep, pure and beautiful.
Happy Rose Day!
* A Bunch of Red roses signify deep love & respect for you my love. Friends for Ever Sweetheart!!
Happy Rose Day!
* Be regular as clock
Be soft as flower
Be strong as rock
Be nice as me
I know its difficult
But just keep trying
Be fresh as Rose.
Happy Rose Day
* When I am in your company, I forget my sorrows and pains. May we never part.
Happy Rose Day!
Happy Rose Day 2019, everyone!