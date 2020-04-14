Happy Rongali Bihu 2020: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Photos, Status, Messages, and Greetings

Happy bihu 2020 Wishes Images: This year the festival will be celebrated on 14h April. (Photo: Getty/Wikimedia Commons) Happy bihu 2020 Wishes Images: This year the festival will be celebrated on 14h April. (Photo: Getty/Wikimedia Commons)

Happy Rongali Bihu 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status, Photos, Greetings: Rongali Bihu or Haat Bihu marks the Assamese New Year and is mainly celebrated in Assam, the north-eastern parts of the country and by the Assamese diaspora in different parts of the world. The term ‘Bihu’ is believed to have been originated from the word ‘Bishu’ which means ‘to ask for peace’. People celebrate the festival by holding feasts, meeting their friends and relatives and taking part in music and dancing. Some also hang brass and copper pots in front of their houses and children wear garlands made from flowers.

On the occasion today, we have collated wishes and greetings for you and your loved ones. Take a look here.

Happy bihu 2020 Wishes Images: Spread some love and warmth this Bihu. (Photo: Getty/Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy bihu 2020 Wishes Images: Spread some love and warmth this Bihu. (Photo: Getty/Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May Bihu bring prosperity and happiness to you and your family. Heartiest Bihu greetings!

Happy bihu 2020 Wishes Images: Heartiest Bihu wishes to all! (Photo: Getty/Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy bihu 2020 Wishes Images: Heartiest Bihu wishes to all! (Photo: Getty/Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Let’s start it off with love and positivity in heart. May all the predicaments of your life end with this harvest festival.

Happy Bihu 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Bihu! (Photo: Getty/Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Bihu 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Bihu! (Photo: Getty/Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Let us welcome this Rongali Bihu with great hope, eagerness, and anticipation. Let us look forward to a plentiful year of joy, satisfaction, peace and prosperity.

Happy bihu 2020 Wishes Images: Let us banish our worries and mistakes and start afresh. (Photo: Getty/Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy bihu 2020 Wishes Images: Let us banish our worries and mistakes and start afresh. (Photo: Getty/Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Let us vow to take life in our stride this Bihu and make it tolerable as well as beautiful by accepting sorrow and happiness.

Happy bihu 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Bihu! (Photo: Getty/Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy bihu 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Bihu! (Photo: Getty/Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Let this Bihu give you the strength to achieve all your dreams.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd