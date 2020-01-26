Happy Republic Day 2020: Wishes, Images, Whatsapp Messages, Status, Quotes, Photos, Messages, Greetings

Happy Republic Day 2020 Wishes Images, Whatsapp Messages, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos: As India wakes up to its 71st year as a Republic nation, we delve into the importance of the day. The Constitution of the country, or the framework by which the country is governed and run, came into being on this very day, in the year 1950. The Constitution replaced the Government of India Act 1935, and came to be recognised as the official governing document of the country.
Happy Republic Day 2020: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Photos, Wallpapers, Pics, Messages
After freedom was achieved, the leaders thought of it as necessary to draft a document that ensures all citizens residing in the country get to exercise their right to freedom. The country’s Constitution is extensively detailed, and guarantees some basic fundamental rights to all Indians. As we celebrate this day with the rest of the country, observing the annual grand military parade and the display of cultural tableaux from different states, may we remind ourselves of the greatness of the country, the sacrifices of our previous generations and the efforts that are needed still for global recognition and goodwill.
Here are some wishes and messages that you can share with your near and dear ones, and with the rest of the world on this day.
* Democracy means nothing if people are not able to work the democracy for the common good. – Chandra Bhushan
* As we celebrate Republic Day, let us also free or minds from negative thoughts.
* You must be the change you wish to see in the world. — Mahatma Gandhi.
* We can never forget the will and wit of our freedom fighters. Remembering all our brave hearts on this day.
* Our forefathers fought bravely so we, and generations to come, could live a life of dignity.
* Our nation is the greatest; but let us pledge to make it even better!
