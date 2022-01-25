scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Happy Republic Day 2022: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Photos, Messages, and Greetings

Happy Republic Day 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, Pics: People celebrate this day with much zeal and an unwavering patriotic spirit.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
January 25, 2022 8:50:09 pm
Republic Day FEATURE

Happy Republic Day 2022: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Photos, Messages, and Greetings: The Indian Constitution came into effect on 26 January in 1950, and ever since, this day is celebrated with great patriotism across the country. Citizens look forward to the Republic Day Parade at Rajpath in New Delhi, which is presided by the President of India. The President also hoists the National flag on this occasion.

India will be celebrating its 73rd Republic Day this year. However, the pandemic may prove to be a hindrance towards the grandiosity of celebrations.

If you are looking for Republic Day wishes to share with your family, check out these patriotic and heartfelt messages and cards.

*Let every citizen feel proud of our beautiful nation. Happy Republic Day!



*Wish you a very Happy Republic Day!

Republic Day card 4

*May hope and peace always be in the country. Happy Republic Day!

Republic Day card 3

*Let us remember and feel proud of the rich heritage and culture of our country. Happy Republic Day!

Republic Day card 2

*On this special day, lets promise to preserve the heritage and bring glory to our motherland. Happy Republic Day!



*Salute the spirit of brave men who fight for the nation on this special day.

