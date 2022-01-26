Happy Republic Day 2022: Wishes Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status, and Photos

Happy Republic Day 2022 Wishes Images, Whatsapp Messages, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos: India celebrates its Republic Day on January 26 every year. This year, the country will celebrate its 73rd Republic Day to mark the day India became a sovereign republic. It commemorates the date when the Constitution of India finally came into effect on January 26, 1950. This resulted in India becoming the largest democracy that it is today.

In the spirit of democracy, let us show our gratitude for the freedom we have to choose our own leaders. Here are some wishes for you to send to your friends and family on this special day.

*Wish you a very happy Republic Day!

Here’s to 73 years of India being a Republic. (Photo: Pexels) Here’s to 73 years of India being a Republic. (Photo: Pexels)

*Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high.

Into that heaven of freedom, my Father, let my country awake.

-Rabindranath Tagore

Salute the nation on this Republic day. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Salute the nation on this Republic day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Patriotic today, patriotic everyday! Wishing you a very happy Republic Day.

Use your freedom wisely. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Use your freedom wisely. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Be proud of your culture, tradition and identity. Be proud to be Indian. Happy Republic Day!

A Democracy is nothing without its people. (Designed by Gargi SIngh) A Democracy is nothing without its people. (Designed by Gargi SIngh)

*This nation has prospered for 73 years. Let is make it even more prosperous. Happy Republic Day!

Feel proud to be a part of India. (Photo: Pixabay) Feel proud to be a part of India. (Photo: Pixabay)

*Cheer for the nation and its brave souls! Republic Day wishes to you!

