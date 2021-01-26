Happy Republic Day 2021: Wishes Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status, and Photos

Happy Republic Day 2021 Wishes Images, Messages, Status, Quotes, Photos: Every year on January 26, India celebrates its Republic Day. The historic day commemorates the date in 1950 when the Constitution of India came into force after the country gained independence from over 200 years of British rule.
Celebrated across the country with fervour and patriotic zeal, Rajpath in the national capital witnesses various shows and glorious parades by the Indian army, navy and air force along with other parliamentary forces — all showcasing their might, valour and the country’s best military equipment.
Also, on this day in 1929, the Indian National Congress declared Poorna Swaraj or self-rule, with Jawaharlal Nehru hoisting the tricolour on the banks of river Ravi.
* Wisdom – comes not from age, but from education and learning. Happy Republic Day!
*A thousand salutes to the great nation of ours. May it become even more prosperous. Wish you a very Happy Republic Day!
*Freedom in the mind,
Strength in the words,
The pureness in our blood,
Pride in our souls,
Zeal in our hearts,
Let’s salute our India on Republic Day.
*It’s 26th January today; the historical day to remember our national heroes and freedom fighters who suffered to give us a republic nation.
