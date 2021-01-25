Happy Republic Day 2021: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Photos, Messages, and Greetings

Happy Republic Day 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Every year, January 26 is celebrated as Republic Day in India. The date marks the day the Constitution of India came into effect, in 1950. People all over the country celebrate this day, and the most anticipated event is the Republic Day Parade at Rajpath in New Delhi. This spectacular show is attended by the President of India, government officials, and many foreign dignitaries. However, this year with the pandemic restrictions still in effect, the grandiosity of the day is expected to be a little different.

In case you are looking for messages to wish your loved ones on this significant day, we have got you covered. Here are some wishes and quotes you may want to share.

ALSO READ | Republic Day 2021 Speech Ideas: Inspiring quotes by leaders

* On this day, let’s promise that we will enrich and preserve our heritage, our ethos, and our treasure. Happy Republic Day!

Happy Republic Day 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Republic Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Republic Day 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Republic Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* May this Republic Day lend each and every heart great spirits and love for the country.

ALSO READ | Republic Day 2021: Try these interesting tricolour recipes at home

*I hope this January 26 adds more colours to your life.

Happy Republic Day 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Republic Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Republic Day 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Republic Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Let us celebrate Republic Day by thanking those who sacrificed lives for us.

* My best wishes to you on this Republic Day!

Happy Republic Day 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Republic Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Republic Day 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Republic Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Republic Day!