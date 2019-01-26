Happy Republic Day 2019: Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Shayari, Video Photos for Whatsapp and Facebookhttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/life-style/happy-republic-day-2019-wishes-status-images-quotes-sms-messages-shayari-video-photos-whatsapp-facebook-5555061/
Happy Republic Day 2019: Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Shayari, Video Photos for Whatsapp and Facebook
Happy Republic Day 2019 Patriotic Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Video Photos, GIF Pics, Shayari for Whatsapp and Facebook: This year, India will celebrate 70 years of being a republic country.
Happy Republic Day 2019 Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Video Photos, Shayari for Whatsapp and Facebook: The Republic day of India, holds a significant place in our democracy. It was on January 26, 1950, when the Constitution of India came into effect. Although India got its independence on August 15, 1947, it was only on November 26, 1949, that our Constitution was approved and later came into force on 26 January, 1950.
The main celebration of the day takes place at Rajpath, in New Delhi in front of the President of India, government officials and foreign delegations. On this day, there are various parades to give tribute to the country’s glorious history and culture, along with its beautiful diversity.
On this special day, we share a few wishes, messages, Whatsapp statuses and images that you can share with your family and friends right away to celebrate the spirit of a free and democratic country.
* Our freedom was taken away from us, but because of the valiant struggles of our freedom fighters we got it back. Always cherish your independence. Happy Republic Day!
* Freedom has not come easy, it is because of the sacrifices of our freedom fighters, so never take it for granted. Happy Republic Day!
* Let us make a pledge to our motherland that we will do everything that we can to rid it of all the evils. Happy Republic Day!
* A thousand salutes to this great nation of ours. May it become even more prosperous and great. Happy Republic Day!
* Let us join hands to protect our nations from all the social evils that are plaguing it. Happy Republic Day!
* Our heroes waged a valiant struggle so that the future generations could their lives with dignity. Happy Republic Day!
* As we celebrate our independence, let us also free our minds from negative thoughts. Happy Republic Day 2019!