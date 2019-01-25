Happy Republic Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, SMS, Messages, Photos, Greetings, Pics, and Pictures

Happy Republic Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pictures, Pics: Celebrated on January 26, every year, Republic Day is observed as the day when India’s Constitution came into effect and India became an independent republic. The Constitution of India, adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949, which came into effect on January 26, 1950. This year, India celebrates 70 years of being a republic country.

Advertising

To celebrate this day, we have curated a bunch of wishes which will evoke a sense of pride and patriotism for the country. So, share these messages and quotes with your friends and family and spread the joy.

* India is a country of diversity bonded by love and affection. On the auspicious occasion of Republic Day, let us come together to celebrate this day with respect and love for each other.

* Thousands laid down their lives for us to celebrate this day,

On this 70th year of this significant day, let’s take a pledge that we will never forget their sacrifices.

Happy Republic Day 2019!

* Patriotism is love of country,

But you can’t love your country without loving your countrymen and countrywomen,

We don’t always have to agree,

but we must empower each other,

we must find the common ground,

we must build bridges across our differences to pursue the common good.

Happy Republic Day!

* Nahi sirf jashn manana,

Nahi sirf jhande lehrana,

Yeh kaafi nahi hai watanparasti,

Yadon ko nahi bhulana,

Jo qurbaan hue,

Unke lafzon ko aage badhana,

Khuda ke liye nahi,

Zindagi watan k liye lutana.

Happy 70th Republic Day!!!

* 31 states,

1618 languages,

6400 castes,

6 religions,

6 ethnic groups,

29 major festivals & 1 country!

Be proud to be an Indian!

Happy Republic Day 2019!

* On this day, think of our past and,

Try to build a better future for all of us.

It is a duty of all of us!!

I am proud to be an Indian.

Happy Republic Day!

Advertising

* Watan hamara aisa koi na chhod paaye,

Rishta hamara aisa koi na tod paaye,

Dil ek hai ek jaan hai hamari,

Hindustan hamara hai hum iski shaan hain.

Happy Republic Day 2019.