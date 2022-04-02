scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 02, 2022
Happy Ramadan 2022: Ramzan Mubarak Images, Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Status, Photos, and Greetings

Happy Ramadan 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, Messages: If you are celebrating the festival, here are some wishes for you and your loved ones!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 2, 2022 8:00:53 pm
Happy Ramadan 2022 Wishes: Ramadan Mubarak! (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Happy Ramadan 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, Messages: Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, is one of the most important and holiest months for the Muslim community around the world.

The first moon sighting of the month is expected to be on April 2, 2022 (Saturday) and the first day of fasting, which is determined by the sighting of the new moon, will be on April 3, 2022 (Sunday).

The last fast day of fast will be on May 1 (expected) as it lasts between one sighting of the crescent moon to the next. It ends with Eid-al-Fitr, a festival celebrated upon sighting the new moon.

During the holy month, Muslims fast from dawn to night. The pre-dawn meal is called ‘sehri’ and the meal that is had after the fast is broken is called ‘iftar’. It is said that Ramandan is the month when the first verses of the Quran were revealed to Prophet Muhammad around 1,400 years ago, on ‘Laylat al-Qadr’, one of the five odd-numbered nights that fall on the last ten days of Ramadan.

If you are celebrating the festival, here are some wishes for you and your loved ones!

* On the eve of Ramadan, I thank Allah to keep looking after you, protect you, and keep you happy and smiling.

* Let us join hands in prayer and express our gratitude to Allah for bestowing his love on us.

* I pray Ramadan improves every part of your life and brings you pleasure and tranquility.

* I wish you a blessed Ramadan.

* I hope you and your family have a relaxing Ramadan. All good wishes are sent your way. May you continue to be a gift to all who come in contact with you. Happy Ramadan!

