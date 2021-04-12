Happy Ramadan 2021: Ramzan Mubarak Images, Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Status, Photos, and Greetings

scorecardresearch
Monday, April 12, 2021
By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi
April 12, 2021 8:00:40 pm
Happy Ramadan 2021 Wishes: Wishing you a Happy Ramadan! (Photo: Pixabay)

Happy Ramadan 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, Messages: A month filled with introspection for the people from the Islamic community, Ramadan is celebrated for almost a month.  People observe fasting, which is one of the main principles in Islam every day until the day Ramadan ends. They do not drink or eat anything from sunrise to sunset.

Celebrated all across the world, this month is celebrated because it was during this time Prophet Muhammad received the revelations via Allah. This is also considered a time where people follow self-restraint as a way to cleanse their soul and practice empathy for those who aren’t well-off.

Ahead, wish your loved ones these heartwarming wishes on this holy occasion.

Happy Ramadan 2021 Wishes: May this Ramadan clear your understanding and judgement between right and wrong. (Photo: Pixabay)

*Ramadan is the month of blessings, forgiveness, mercy, and freedom from the hellfire. On this holy month, make lots of dua and increase doing good deeds—happy Ramadan to you, my dearest friend.

Happy Ramadan 2021 Wishes: Ramadan Mubarak. (Photo: Pixabay)

*As the auspicious month of Ramadan starts, may the crescent-shaped moon brighten your path toward enlightenment and may Allah bless you with peace and grace. Wishing you a Happy Ramadan!

Happy Ramadan 2021 Wishes: Let’s celebrate as the month of Ramadan begins here. (Photo: Pixabay)

*That time of the year has come. May all of us find peace on this Ramadan. Happy Ramzan Kareem!

Happy Ramadan 2021 Wishes: Wishing you and your loved ones a good day! (Photo: Pixabay)

*May this Ramadan bring the blessings for the entire humanity that we can walk on the way of peace and harmony! Happy Ramadan to everyone.

Happy Ramadan 2021 Wishes: May this month fill you with a sense of gratitude.  (Photo: Pixabay)
