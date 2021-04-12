Happy Ramadan 2021: Ramzan Mubarak Images, Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Status, Photos, and Greetings

Ahead, wish your loved ones these heartwarming wishes on this holy occasion.
*Ramadan is the month of blessings, forgiveness, mercy, and freedom from the hellfire. On this holy month, make lots of dua and increase doing good deeds—happy Ramadan to you, my dearest friend.
*As the auspicious month of Ramadan starts, may the crescent-shaped moon brighten your path toward enlightenment and may Allah bless you with peace and grace. Wishing you a Happy Ramadan!
*That time of the year has come. May all of us find peace on this Ramadan. Happy Ramzan Kareem!
*May this Ramadan bring the blessings for the entire humanity that we can walk on the way of peace and harmony! Happy Ramadan to everyone.